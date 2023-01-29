MILAN — The people who are the past, present and future of ski jumping in New Hampshire, and perhaps nationally, came together Sunday for the Nansen Eastern Ski Jumping Tournament.
Held at Nansen Wayside Park on Route 16, north of downtown Berlin, the tournament took place on both sides of the historic “Big Nansen” ski jump.
Ski Club member Scott Halvorson was enthusiastic about Sunday’s turnout, which was well into the several hundreds.
The tournament began with competition on the “L’il Nansen,” which then moved over to the “Little Nansen.” In between, on the Big Nansen, children climbed as high as they could and body surfed back down.
Earlier at the L’il Nansen, the smallest and newest of the three hills, judges John Fulton of Concord and Dan Warner, of Rumford, Maine, reflected on ski jumping’s history in New Hampshire and their own jumps off the Big Nansen.
A graduate of Hanover High School, who ski jumped at the University of New Hampshire and who was the Concord High ski coach for a quarter-century, Fulton said at one time, “the whole northern tier of the country” was dotted with Nordic skiing programs.
Many states had those programs at the high school level, he said, but now New Hampshire is alone in that honor.
“We’re very excited to have ski jumping back in the Berlin area,” said Fulton, who last jumped the Big Nansen in 1979.
Warner said ski jumping is slowly coming back, in part because it has increasingly welcomed females into the sport.
Rumford held its first all-female, international ski jumping event in 1996, said Warner, and others have followed.
He commended the Nansen Ski Club for its ongoing efforts.
“When John and I used to jump here, there used to be thousands of people” in attendance, but the Big Nansen — when it does re-open — will be safer and better than its predecessor, and may also eventually have a similar if not larger draw, said Warner.
Former jumpers have a warm spot in their hearts for the Big Nansen, said Warner, recalling “my favorite memory of this place” came on the day he set a personal record on the jump.
As was the custom, spectators parked in their vehicles on either sides of Route 16 near the jump and tried to see the action while also listening to a veritable simulcast, a “play-by-play,” he said, of the competition on a Berlin radio station. Exceptional jumps were lauded by the honks of car and truck horns.
“I did a 219 (jump length in feet), my best,” said Warner, “and I got the horn.”
He hopes that going forward, more ski jumpers on the Big Nansen and its sister slopes will get the horn.
That could potentially happen as soon as Feb. 16, when the Little Nansen hosts the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association High School Ski jumping championships.
The 171.5-foot tall Big Nansen built in 1936 was once, and for a long time, “the largest ski jump in North America,” according to New Hampshire State Parks.
Due to lack of support, the Big Nansen closed in 1988, but was reclaimed beginning in 2015 as a passive venue.
Interest in putting the Big Nansen back into competitive shape got a major boost on March 4, 2017, when Olympian Sarah Hendrickson, whose parents grew up in Plymouth, soared off the jump as part of a promotion for the energy drink Red Bull.
In 2019, the State and the Friends of Big Nansen — a committee of the Nansen Ski Club, which is the oldest club of its kind in country and had already been maintaining the cross-country trails at the nearby Milan Hill State Park — agreed on a plan to put the Big Nansen into service again.
That plan so far has entailed the construction of the new K10 L’il Nansen, immediately to the south of the Big Nansen, and of the K39 Little Nansen jumps to the north, both of which were used for the first time in 2022, when the Nansen Eastern Ski Jumping Tournament resumed.
The Big Nansen is expected to reopen in winter 2023/2024.