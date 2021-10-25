As the temperatures cool and the foliage season gives way to snow, Fish and Game officials are reminding outdoor enthusiasts that even the shortest hike requires awareness, preparation, and self-reliance.
“Venturing into the woods or onto an unfamiliar trail connects people with nature in a simple and inspirational way, but you need to be prepared as with any outdoor activity,” Law Enforcement Chief Col. Kevin Jordan said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
“Never rely on GPS mapping or app technology to guide you in remote mountain or woodlands; those who practice self-reliance carry maps, a compass, and the knowledge to use both tools. Never rely on anything with a battery except a flashlight.
Jordan said hikers must be aware of their physical limitations, rapidly changing conditions, and the unreliable cellular service in many of the Granite State’s most scenic locations.
“Unpredictable weather, extreme temperature fluctuations, significantly reduced hours of daylight, and no electricity or wireless access mean that people must be prepared with flashlights, layers of clothing that will keep them warm and dry, and accurate maps and directions,” Jordan said.
Above all, hikers must know when to turn back, he said.
“This is not the time of the year for dangerous backcountry adventures in rapidly changing weather conditions,” Jordan said. “It is imperative that people enjoying New Hampshire’s natural resources exercise a high degree of caution. Unsafe and irresponsible behavior puts first responders and volunteers at increased risk of injury.”
Jordan recommends hikers carry a map, compass, sweater or fleece jacket, long pants (wool or synthetic), hat (wool), extra food and water, flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries, matches/firestarters, first aid kit/repair kit, whistle, rain/wind jacket and pants, and pocket knife.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card. Card sales help cover the costs of training and rescue equipment for NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement conservation officers.
Hike Safe cards for 2022 will be available Nov. 15 and cost $25 for an individual, or $35 for a family.
The price is the same for both residents and nonresidents. They are good for the calendar year Jan. 1–Dec. 31, 2022.
Cards purchased before Nov. 15 are valid through Dec. 31, 2021.
Cards can be purchased online at www.wildnh.com/safe and at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord.