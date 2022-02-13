MEREDITH -- Granite Staters, and Lakes Region residents in particular, were among the biggest winners in the 43rd annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby.
Derby chairman John Columbus said some 5,000 tickets were sold, which generated a gross revenue of $200,000. All profits from the derby will benefit local programs and initiatives, like the past funding for Hesky Park, where the temporary derby headquarters were located.
Columbus said tickets were sold to anglers from all over, including California and Florida.
There were “a lot (of ticket buyers) from Pennsylvania,” he said, but ultimately, however, the 2022 derby was a showcase for the locals on local waters, with Kayla Robinson of Belmont having her name drawn from a hat to win the top prize of $15,000.
The drawing on Sunday afternoon culminated two days of fishing for seven species: black crappie, cusk, lake trout, pickerel, rainbow trout, white perch and yellow perch, which per derby rules, can be taken “from any fresh New Hampshire public waters.”
A slip with the name of the person who caught the largest fish of each species was placed in a hat, with Columbus drawing Robinson’s name. A day earlier, while fishing on nearby Lake Winnisquam, Robinson landed an 11.4-pound lake trout.
Nathaniel Brown of Meredith, who caught the largest yellow perch of the Derby -- a 1.76 pounder on Lake Winnipesaukee on Saturday won the second prize of $5,000, while Zachary Potvin, of Shapleigh, Maine, who caught a 6.47-pound rainbow trout also on Saturday on the Big Lake, received the third prize of $3,000.
“It was a good solid, year and the weather helped us,” said Columbus, although it didn’t help two other recent events.
A week ago Saturday, the remains of a wet winter storm made the ice “unskate-able” and forced the cancellation of the 13th annual Pond Hockey Classis on Meredith Bay, while on Sunday, a return to frigid temperatures led organizers to cancel the third and final day of the 93rd World Championship Sled Dog Derby in Laconia.
The Meredith Derby is believed to be among the largest of its kind in the U.S., said Columbus, and if not the largest, “We’re in the ballpark.”
He thanked everyone who participated, noting that while you have to buy a ticket, you don’t have to fish to win a prize. One-hundred dollar raffles were held every 15 minutes of the derby, with the final raffle winner on Sunday -- Mary Sclua of Loudon -- taking home $5,000.
With the exception of Robinson’s lake trout and the black crappie hauled in by Scott Madore of Dover, which came from Stump Pond in Wakefield, all five of the other largest fish caught in the derby came from Lake Winnipesaukee.
Overall, five of the seven largest fish were reeled in by Granite State anglers.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan dropped in to derby headquarters on Sunday and said she was happy to be there and grateful that the weather cooperated.
“It’s just fun to see how many kids are engaged and learning about fishing and the environment,” she said, adding it was “great to see so many people outside” enjoying themselves.
John Moulton, who owns Moulton Farm in Meredith and has been a Meredith Rotary member since 1993, said the Derby is an institution. This year, the farm provided scales to use at the derby and Moulton spent part of Sunday weighing fish.
The derby “really hasn’t changed a whole lot,” he said. “We attract a lot of fishermen and a variety of fisherman, and it’s good for the club and good for the community.”