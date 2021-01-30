C am Zapton was never wild about the birds in his yard until the pandemic forced him to learn remotely.
For the first time in his young life, the 9-year-old from Hopkinton began to notice the birds, and he became curious.
He saw chickadees and blue jays. Sometimes he’d spot a cardinal or a red-breasted nuthatch.
Birding quickly became Cam’s newest hobby. He makes sure the feeders in his yard are full and often draws pictures of birds, writes about them, and studies them in his bird book.
“Whenever I’m down, I look out the window, I see a bird and I’m happy again,” he said.
Cam isn’t the only one who’s escaped the turmoil in the world by watching the birds around him.
Many people stuck at home during the pandemic have become newbie bird watchers, and others who once enjoyed birding have returned.
The sudden interest in bird watching is something Michael McDermott hasn’t seen since the economic recession in 2008, when people were out of work and spent time at home but still splurged on hobbies.
McDermott, who has owned Wild Birds Unlimited in Plaistow since 1994, said business has been booming since the pandemic began.
Tighter supplies
Seed, feeders and other supplies have been selling like crazy.
“Our business just exploded. People that never gave the hobby of bird watching a second thought were now at home with nothing to do but look out the window,” he said.
McDermott estimates sales are up at least 50%. It’s the biggest increase he’s ever seen, surpassing the spike he saw during the recession.
“It’s just a whole bunch of new people who have been exposed to it,” he said.
Mike Jodoin has seen the same thing at Osborne’s Agway in Hooksett.
“Last summer and early spring it definitely skyrocketed, where basically vendors couldn’t keep up with the inventory. It’s still steady, but not as busy as it was,” said Jodoin, the store manager.
Some items have been out of stock as demand has increased and supply runs short.
Jodoin said the availability of black oil sunflower seed, which is the best seller, has gotten tighter while the price has been on the rise.
Kevin Love of Fitzwilliam has had a tough time finding the special seed that he usually buys, but it hasn’t stopped him from taking time to enjoy the birds while he and his wife work from home.
“Watching the birds and seeing them not have to deal with the pandemic almost gives one hope,” he said.
The growing interest in birding is something New Hampshire Audubon biologist Rebecca Suomala hopes will continue long after the pandemic is over.
“It’s a wonderful hobby and I think one of the reasons why people are returning to it or turning to it is because it’s something you can do anywhere,” she said. “If you’re quarantined at home you can look out your window at birds coming to your feeders. If you’re normally doing hobbies that involve a lot of traveling, but now you’re right around home, you can just walk your neighborhood and see birds. You could travel within the state and see different birds. It’s something you can do everywhere.”
While there are many year-round birds to watch this winter like black-capped chickadees, nuthatches, and blue jays, southern New Hampshire is seeing an abundance of northern finches from Canada. Because the food supply in the boreal forest is poor, Suomala said, the birds have moved south in search of food. They include the common redpoll and pine grosbeak, which are fruit eaters being seen on crabapple trees.
Red-breasted nuthatches have also been drawn to the region’s white pine cone crop.
Survey coming up
Shell Barker and her husband, Tom, are new to birding and have been on the lookout at their home in Epping.
They put up several bird feeders that they can observe from their living room. Even their teenagers have enjoyed watching as the family has made a list of the birds passing through their yard.
“It has been like having a new form of entertainment and a much needed peaceful distraction,” she said.
Kathleen Kerber of Exeter has always had an interest in birds, but while working from home since last March she’s spent more time reading about them to learn more.
“Birds are quirky. They’re really interesting creatures and I’m completely fascinated by them,” she said.
With so much interest in birds this year, New Hampshire Audubon is hoping residents will take part in an upcoming statewide backyard winter bird survey.
In an effort to track the northern birds and others at feeders, residents are encouraged to count the birds during the weekend of Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 and report them online or through a special reporting form.
To receive a reporting form and complete instructions, participants can e-mail their name and address to bwbs@nhaudubon.org or call 224-9909. Forms are also available online. More information about the survey can be found at https://nhbirdrecords.org/backyard-winter-bird-survey/.