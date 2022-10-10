Shovel Handle Lift

Ray Gilmore, director of the ski school at Black Mountain, outside the Shovel Handle Lift, which is being rehabilitated for the 2022-23 season.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

JACKSON — For this ski season, Black Mountain is sprucing up a piece of its history.

The independently owned resort — the home of the first overhead cable lift in the country — is restoring its J-Bar lift, formally known as the Shovel Handle Lift.

Map of Black Mountain

Ray Gilmore, the director of the ski school at Black Mountain, points to a map of the resort, which opened in 1935.
From Whitneys' Hill

The view from Whitneys’ Hill at the Black Mountain ski area.