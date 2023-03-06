Smashing
Two kayakers smash into each other and nearly go off the course in Saturday’s Boat Bash Snow Crash.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

FRANKLIN — Daniel Krause showed he wouldn’t be a second banana — even to “Mr. Banana” — in piloting a kayak down the ski slope at the Veterans Memorial Recreational Area on Saturday to win the 2023 Boat Bash Snow Crash.

A student at Plymouth State University, Krause bested Lucas Robdau, aka “Mr. Banana,” in the head-to-head dual-elimination competition that for six years has served as a joint fundraiser for the Franklin Outing Club — which operates the recreational area on Flaghole Road — and Mill City Park.