FRANKLIN — Daniel Krause showed he wouldn’t be a second banana — even to “Mr. Banana” — in piloting a kayak down the ski slope at the Veterans Memorial Recreational Area on Saturday to win the 2023 Boat Bash Snow Crash.
A student at Plymouth State University, Krause bested Lucas Robdau, aka “Mr. Banana,” in the head-to-head dual-elimination competition that for six years has served as a joint fundraiser for the Franklin Outing Club — which operates the recreational area on Flaghole Road — and Mill City Park.
In 2022, the nonprofit Mill City Park, in partnership with the City of Franklin, opened Phase I, which is the first whitewater park in New England, on the Winnipesaukee River.
Mill City Park is one of several ongoing projects that is transforming Franklin into a recreation and tourism destination, with the Boat Bash Snow Crash having quickly become one of its signature and most popular annual events.
But right up until the last minute, said Tim Morrill, the president of the Franklin Outing Club, this year’s Boat Bash Snow Crash was poised to be anything but a day full of fun but intense competition.
After a mostly snow-free winter, much of New Hampshire, including Franklin, got buried Friday into Saturday morning with more than 10 inches of the stuff.
Given the expected extensive clean-up and the fact that most competitors and spectators would have to come up the mostly dirt, pothole-pocked Flaghole Road, there was a broad presumption that the Boat Bash Snow Crash would be canceled.
But the Outing Club’s board of directors decided that they had to do something on Saturday, said Morrill, even if it was just setting up a couple cornhole boards and lighting the fire pit.
Ultimately, however, everything fell into place, said Franklin Mayor Jo Brown.
“The city worked hard to keep the road open,” she said, and, indeed, on Saturday, Flaghole Road was smooth and unaffected by the snow.
Regardless of that fact, Brown and City Manager Judie Milner, estimated that attendance was down about 20% from 2022.
“I think it’s the weather, but it’ll still be fun,” Morrill said. “I’m happy we had the snow to make the course.”
Sam Jacobson, who has called Franklin home since January, said competing in his first Boat Bash Snow Crash on Saturday was an extension of the biking and kayaking that he’s previously done in the city.
He said Marty Parichand, the catalyst behind Mill City Park and owner of Outdoor New England, an outdoor clothing and equipment shop in downtown Franklin, was “super welcoming” of him into the growing outdoor community in Franklin.
A geologist with a Concord-based environmental-services company, Jacobson said he was having a blast on Saturday and that “hell, yeah,” he planned to come back for the 2024 Boat Bash Snow Crash.
Robdau, who is from Sanbornton and is attending St. Michael’s College in Vermont where he is majoring in environmental studies, said the Boat Bash Snow Crash, which was his first, was a hoot and gave him another opportunity to wear his Mr. Banana outfit.
Like the noble in Monty Python’s Holy Grail who, to spite his critics, built a castle in the swamp “just to show them,” Robdau said he’s been dressing and skiing as “Mr. Banana” after some friends told him it was a bad idea.
Since then, “Mr. Banana” has been a regular at alpine ski areas in New Hampshire, and has also appeared at Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington, said Robdau.
Parichand said the 2023 Boat Bash Snow Crash was a return to normalcy after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He thanked everyone who helped make the event a success, and said while cancellation was a consideration, it was considered only briefly, because, he explained, “You can’t cancel an event at a ski mountain because of snow.”