THE READERS HAVE cast their votes for Best Marina, which has garnered awards for Awka Marina as the Gold winner and Irwin Marine as the Silver winner, both located in the Lakes Region.
“We’re super surprised because we’re such a little marina, and there are so many big ones out there,” said Kurt Mailloux, manager at Akwa Marina. “It’s always great to see our customers being enthusiastic about us.”
Bruce Wright, general manager of Irwin Marine, said he is surprised, too.
“Some people must think the right things about us,” he noted.
They each expressed appreciation for the award.
“We thank the readers for recognizing us,” said Wright. “It’s an honor to receive this award.”
Mailloux added, “We’re super humbled by people voting for us. This is something we built and worked tirelessly on as a family, so the fact that people appreciate it makes us very thankful.”
In describing the secret to their success, Mailloux credits their unique business model.
“We are the only resort marina in the Lakes Region,” he said. “We don’t sell or rent boats. We try to create a unique experience for our guests.”
This unique experience at Akwa Marina includes a volleyball court, bocce court, pool, hot tub, lounges throughout the club, bathrooms and showers.
“We can also hold large events on the north lawn, up to a 250-person wedding, with sail cloth lounging areas and Adirondack chairs overlooking the lake,” he explained. “It creates a unique atmosphere that people want to keep coming back to experience.”
According to Wright, Irwin’s community value is something they have built over more than a century.
“We’ve been here for 102 years,” he said. “We have a lot of long-term dedicated employees that have built some great customer relationships that keep people coming back and allows us to continue to grow and keep servicing everybody.”
In looking to the summer, both men expect a season close, if not equal to, the frenetic pace of last year.
“Last year, everything was remote, so members were all at the club every single day,” said Mailloux.
Wright added, “I think it will be equally as busy as last year where people are finding boating to be a great family activity close to home and feel safe doing it.”
To learn more about Akwa Marina, visit akwamarina.com, and for more information about Irwin Marine, visit irwinmarine.com.