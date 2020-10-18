New Hampshire’s youth deer weekend is this weekend.
The Oct. 24-25 event gives those 15 and younger the opportunity to go deer hunting with an adult mentor, without the pressure of competing with thousands of adult hunters, Fish and Game officials said.
Accompanying adults must be licensed hunters and are not allowed to carry a firearm.
Prospects for this year’s youth season are excellent, according to Dan Bergeron, Deer Project Leader and game program supervisor for Fish and Game.
“New Hampshire’s deer population is healthy and will provide excellent opportunities,” Bergeron said in a news release. “Last year’s total harvest was the seventh-largest on record and deer numbers should remain strong throughout the state.”
In 2019, young hunters took 286 deer during the special youth weekend, he said.
“The weekend presents a great opportunity to introduce your son or daughter, grandchild, or even a young friend to the excitement and rewards of deer hunting, all under the careful guidance of an experienced adult,” said Bergeron. “You can help teach them about the sights and sounds of the forest, how to interpret wildlife sign, and how to use this knowledge to track and harvest a white-tailed deer.”
New Hampshire has offered a special youth deer hunt since 1999.
Bergeron notes that hunting can also help young people learn about the environment, conservation, tradition, ethics, and build a deep and abiding appreciation for the wildlife and wild places.
“Teaching a young person how to hunt and seeing their excitement can help even the most avid hunter remember why they love the sport,” Bergeron said. “This shared experience can also build bonds that last a lifetime.”
Nonresident youth may participate in New Hampshire’s deer weekend only if their state of residence allows New Hampshire youth to participate in its youth deer hunt.
For more information, go to www.huntnh.com/hunting/youth.html.
To learn more about deer hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/deer.html.