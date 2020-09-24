The Cannon Mountain aerial tramway will not open for the start of the ski season.
“We don’t anticipate opening the tram certainly at the beginning of the season, but we may come back in the future,” said state Parks and Recreation Division Director Phil Bryce. “We are looking to see if there is a way to get the tram operating.”
The iconic tram, which carries up to 80 people in each of two cars to and from the summit in Franconia Notch State Park, normally operates summer and winter.
It has been closed since the pandemic shutdowns began.
--Kevin Landrigan