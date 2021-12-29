To ring in the New Year, New Hampshire State Parks is once again hosting First Day Hikes. These hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year rejuvenated and connected with the outdoors by taking a free organized self-guided hike on Jan. 1.
Participants can choose from five locations (all pet-friendly) and hike on their own or with a guide.
Pre-registration highly recommended; there will be no registration available onsite.
Locations include:
Weeks State Park, Lancaster
200 Weeks State Park Road, Lancaster
Parking: Base of The Mountain Road, Overflow parking at the Mt. Prospect Ski Tow lot
Check-in: Base of the Auto road from noon to 2 p.m.; event is noon to 3 p.m.
Bring your four-legged friend along for a casual, self-guided hike up the Mt. Prospect Auto Road. The auto road is a moderate 3.2-mile round-trip hike and should take approximately two hours. While atop the summit, take in the panoramic view of the Presidential Mountain Range. After the hike enjoy a warm drink and snack at the base of the auto road. Dogs are welcomed but must be leashed at all times and owners are responsible for carrying out all pet waste.
Bear Brook State Park, Allenstown
Deerfield Road, Allenstown
Parking: Park entrance, Catamount Pond Day Use Beach Area
Check-in: Catamount Pond Day Use Area from noon to 2 p.m.; event is noon to 3 p.m.
Join park staff for four different self-guided hike options all leaving from the Catamount Pond Beach Area parking lot. All hike options leave and return from the Catamount day use parking area. Warm drinks and a snack will be served fireside in the parking lot. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed at all times and owners are responsible for carrying out all pet waste.
Greenfield State Park, Greenfield
954 Forest Road, Greenfield
Parking: Park entrance, main parking lot
Check-in: Main Parking Lot from noon to 2 p.m.; event is noon to 3 p.m.
Join park staff for a 1.2-mile hike on the Hogback Trail. It will take you approximately 45 minutes to go around the pond. As you walk, keep an eye out for the abundant wildlife that are in this secluded area of the park. Throughout the trail, there are benches to stop and rest and enjoy the natural beauty of this place. Warm drinks and a snack will be served fireside in the parking lot. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed at all times and owners are responsible for carrying out all pet waste.
Hampton Beach State Park, Hampton
160 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton
Parking: Parking lots and spaces along Ocean Boulevard
Check-in: Seashell complex from noon to 2 p.m.; event is noon to 3 p.m.
Join Park staff and the Blue Ocean Society on an easy 1.5-mile self-guided walk along Hampton Beach State Park. An easy relaxing stroll on the beach leaving from the Seashell complex heading north or south along the beach and returning to the seashell. Warm drinks and a snack will be served inside the seashell building. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed at all times and owners are responsible for carrying out all pet waste. Dogs will not be permitted inside the seashell complex. Horses are allowed but they must remain on the beach and parking is available at the South Beach lot.
Lend a hand while you walk: Blue Ocean Society will also be leading a beach cleanup effort. To participate, meet at the seashell at 1 p.m. Supplies are provided; just bring reusable gloves.
White Lake State Park, Tamworth
94 State Park Road, Tamworth
Parking: Park entrance, main parking lot
Check-in: Main parking lot from noon to 2 p.m.; event is noon to 3 p.m.
Come explore White Lake and the 1.5-mile self-guided hike along the perimeter trail of White Lake. An easy walk begins and ends in a lot at the beach while taking in a picturesque view of Mt. Chocorua and nearby peaks in the White Mountains. Warm drinks and a snack will be served fireside at the beach. Dogs are welcome, but must be leashed at all time and owners are responsible for carrying out all pet waste.
To register for the First Day Hikes and for more information, go to nhstateparks.org.