Tired of searching Netflix for some movie or show you haven’t already seen?
Take heart, New Hampshire: “North Woods Law” returns tonight for its ninth season. Make the popcorn and gather the family ’round.
The two-hour series premiere airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. Next week, the show returns to its regular 9 p.m. time slot.
The Animal Planet series features the work of conservation officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, who enforce laws and regulations pertaining to the state’s fish, wildlife, recreational vehicles and marine resources. Search and rescue is another important part of their mission.
In a news release, Fish and Game said the new season promises more of what has given “North Woods Law”’ its cult status among many New Hampshire viewers: “the rescue of a bear from a resident’s home, pursuing a hunter suspected of poaching a wild turkey, ATV enforcement, and the rescue of a juvenile broad-winged hawk with a head injury.”
And there’s more: In this sports-starved time, the show will also feature a charity softball game between New Hampshire’s conservation officers and Maine’s game wardens.
This season, the show’s social media pages will feature updates from conservation officers on how they are dealing with the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to the release.
Col. Kevin Jordan, chief of law enforcement for Fish and Game, said his agency has gotten a lot of positive feedback from viewers over the years. “And just as we hoped, ‘North Woods Law’ is serving to help the public understand the complexity of the work the department and these officers are doing,” he said.
If you can’t get enough “North Woods Law,” previous episodes are available on the Animal Planet GO app.