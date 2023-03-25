THERE HAVE NOW been two people in New Hampshire posting on Facebook that they have seen a red-headed woodpecker at their feeders. They are both in the southern part of the state. One of them has posted pictures on WMUR’s uLocal site and now they are getting hopefuls driving by their house — birders are relentless. So far people have apparently been polite and I hope it stays that way.
The other was a recent posting on the N.H. Birdwatcher’s Facebook page who said they are in Somersworth. They posted a dark picture of a bird on a suet feeder which could just be made out to be a red-headed woodpecker.
This is a gorgeous bird with a white chest and belly, wings half black and half white, and a full bright crimson head. All About Birds website says they have been called “flying checkerboards” and “don’t act quite like most other woodpeckers; they’re adept at catching insects in the air, and they eat lots of acorns and beech nuts, hiding away extra food in tree crevices for later.” Apparently they are only one of four North American woodpeckers who do this caching; another is the acorn woodpecker, a striking bird I had hoped to see last spring in California but alas, while I did add several birds to my list on that trip, the acorn woodpecker was not one of them.
I have been fortunate enough to check the red-headed woodpecker off my life list, having seen one on a fence post not far from our rented home out in the country when we lived in Wisconsin for a couple years back in the late ’90s. My Petersen’s field guide, where I record my life list, indicates it was on May 17, 1997. Despite seeing one in that decidedly northern state, New Hampshire is not considered red-headed woodpecker territory.
The All About Birds range map shows them to skirt around Massachusetts but New Hampshire, Maine and pretty much all of Vermont is not highlighted as even breeding season territory. But — and I have nothing to go on but these two Facebook postings — it sounds to me that we New Hampshire birders should be on alert to see this bird start making inroads into this area. It is reminiscent of the red-bellied woodpecker experience where just a decade ago most of us in New Hampshire would have never seen a red-bellied, others only rarely, but now they are regulars at feeders all across at least the lower half of the state.
That said, All About Birds says of the red-headed that “this magnificent species has declined severely in the past half-century because of habitat loss and change to its food supply.” So with any luck, they are moving into northern New England because there is a food supply. Keep your binoculars handy for bird feeder sightings!
Horned lark sightings
Also posted are sightings of a flock of horned larks in the Rye/Hampton Beach area. I may give a go at paying a visit to the New Hampshire coastline soon to see if I can spot them unless the nor’easter drove them away. I believe I have seen horned larks but it is not checked in my bird book so I will see if I can manage to do that soon.
The horned lark (Eremophila alpestris) is an interesting bird. They are reminiscent of the meadow lark, but smaller. Females are sparrow-like in coloring; the male has a black mask and chest band with yellow highlights around its head and throat (which is regional, seen mostly on Eastern and Texas birds). A black band on its forehead wraps around and ends in points of bull-like horns that raise and lower like the crown on a kinglet.
Horned larks are very social, traveling in large flocks, often hanging out with snow buntings. They like open habitat. The American Bird Conservancy (ABC) describes a dramatic courtship flight — the male horned lark flies steeply into the air hundreds of feet and vocalizes before making a sharp plunge to the ground, hoping this attracts attention from a female.
They are “early nesters beginning as early as February even in northern states … and they may raise as many as three broods each year.” They nest, like the killdeer, on bare ground in a depression that they line with vegetation. Interestingly, also according to the ABC, the horned lark creates a little entryway of pebbles or other material which is thought to perhaps be an attempt to conceal the disturbed dirt of the new nest. Another unique physical characteristic is an “elongated hind claw, which is longer in species inhabiting areas with soft soil” (The Sibley Guide to Bird Life and Behavior).
According to the ABC site, “Partners in Flight Landbird Conservation Plan classified (the horned lark) as a ‘common bird in Steep Decline’” along with the northern bobwhite, common nighthawk and yellow-billed cuckoo. They are subject to wind turbine and airport collisions as well as pesticides since their preferred habitat is open agricultural land. The American Bird Conservancy says the horned lark population decreased by 65% from 1970 to 2014, so these local birds are a fortunate sighting.