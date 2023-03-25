red headed woodpecker - pic1

A couple of New Hampshire residents have recently posted online about red headed woodpecker sightings.

THERE HAVE NOW been two people in New Hampshire posting on Facebook that they have seen a red-headed woodpecker at their feeders. They are both in the southern part of the state. One of them has posted pictures on WMUR’s uLocal site and now they are getting hopefuls driving by their house — birders are relentless. So far people have apparently been polite and I hope it stays that way.

The other was a recent posting on the N.H. Birdwatcher’s Facebook page who said they are in Somersworth. They posted a dark picture of a bird on a suet feeder which could just be made out to be a red-headed woodpecker.