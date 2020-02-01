THE MORNING HAD been sunny but by afternoon when I decided to take a recent midwinter walk on the 1-mile access road around the perimeter of our property that we call “the big loop,” the sky had turned gray. I walk the big loop a lot during the course of a year, but I make a point to walk it in the middle of each season looking for indicators of where we stand in regard to the next season’s arrival.
I’ve lived enough years in northern New England to know that however the winter has been so far, we are not done with snow and cold in late January. But my walk on the big loop revealed winter at a standstill — not yet charging toward spring but, like the steady pace of a Boston marathoner around mile 18 saving some energy for the Newton Hills, winter is in repose.
Water was running where it typically would not be at this time of year. One deep “swimming hole” made from a backhoe scooping out dirt to build a section of the road now seemed spring-fed with a gurgling mini-waterfall spewing out from the far edge.
The big loop is open to snowmobilers. They have been out a few times, making walking a bit easier which is one thing I like about letting respectful users on the trail. The thing I don’t like about it is the street signs in the woods; they are for safety reasons, pointing out curves and rocks jutting out into the trail, but street signs aren’t what I want to see on a walk through the woods. My compromise is that I take them down in the spring; the club puts them up again when they do trail maintenance in the fall. On this midwinter walk there was no longer enough snow for a snowmobile — the ground was bare wherever the sun hits and rocks in the trail poked above what snow is there.
In the track of the snowmobile skis all along the trail, light orange beech leaves strangely gathered single file. Many beeches still held onto their leaves. The wind picked up just as I headed out but the breeze snuck through the woods at the canopy line, swaying hemlock and pine tops not disturbing the lower beech leaves. Numerous beech nuts were scattered along the trail. Their prickly bodies were sunken into the snow like they were hot when they dropped and melted the snow around them; more likely the cause for the melting was that their dark shells attracted the sun.
I stopped a couple times to examine fungus growing along dead deciduous tree trunks. Still on the search for turkey tails, I thought I had found a nice cache for my papermaking experiment but from all the identifying I tried to do, the ones I found still seem to be false turkey tail. On my return I did, however, discover a nice YouTube series called Learn-YourLand.com with a young man named Adam Haritan who is easy to listen to and has a great way of explaining things like the differences between the turkey tail mushroom and its two close look-a-likes. None of them, however, had the greenish tinge that the ones I collected have.
As always, I checked all the holes in trees along the loop looking for a little screech or saw-whet owl. And as always, I did not see one. In fact I did not see or hear a single bird. Halfway around the loop I thought I heard a high-pitched squeal which I ultimately determined to be two trees rubbing together in the breeze.
Other things seemed to be looking forward to letting go of winter. Lots of fading, wrinkling red berries that the nonexistent birds had not eaten were on shrubs throughout the wet areas of the woods. The swamp behind the stone-walled hill where Elizabeth and Ephraim were laid to rest overlooking the home they built almost 200 years ago had several dried cat o’ nine tails in varying stages of drying out. One was fluffy and looked like it could have been kin to those used to stuff Ephraim and Elizabeth’s mattress. Another just a few yards from it was a catkin so tight it looked like it could have been September not January. Their lives will change soon.
I ended the big loop back at the barn. I stopped to clean my horse’s stall, fill his water tub, and feed him his late day grain and some hay. Bugsy stopped on a little hill on his way to his hay and I stood on the stone wall where I was above him and could rub his back. Lo and behold, I was rubbing loose hairs out. The horse is starting to shed — a true indicator that the days are getting noticeably longer and we are marching toward spring.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.