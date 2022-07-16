THE SQUAWKING started a couple of weeks ago. It only takes three crows for the group to be considered a “murder” (also called a horde, mob, muster or parcel according to worldbirds.com). However many there are, the group around my house definitely sounds like an alarm that something bad is underway. The noise goes on for 20 minutes to a half hour. I’m sure someone in the neighborhood finds them annoying, but they actually make me laugh, their noise is so absurd. These guys are loud.
And they change locations. Sometimes I hear them in the trees behind the barn out of sight. Then one flies across the yard, noisily announcing whatever problem they were having to the world at large. Then they stop. This happened again a couple days later and then maybe a couple of days in a row and now at least every two or three days the gang is announcing its displeasure — or maybe its enthusiasm? — far and wide.
On one of the crows’ noisy days I also heard a red-tail hawk squealing. Ah, I thought. The crows are sounding the alarm that the killer raptor is in the area. One day I saw a turkey vulture soar through the yard during the crow cacophony. But some days the symphony seems to be conducted for no apparent reason. I have begun to wonder if it isn’t just a group of young crows enjoying the sounds of their own voices.
And I must say, their voices are tremendous. The range and variety of the noises crows make are really fun to listen to. A website called Nature Mentoring (nature-mentor.com) says that crows have two basic vocalizations. The first vocalization is simply to generally communicate with their group — here I am over in this direction. These are thought of as “companion calls.”
The other key vocalization is what the website calls “context calls.” These have a specific meaning that “can be linked to specific events taking place in the landscape.” If these calls were teased apart, they may not sound much different from the so-called companion calls. However, crows can communicate more refined meaning by the call being louder, more rapid in succession and/or several members of the group calling at the same time. They also can be directing their vocal range toward something specific, like a raptor or owl where many crows rally together and rush to express their displeasure with the presence of the culprit. This can, as I have learned, sound pretty crazy!
What got me more intrigued by this activity was when, in the general social time before my book group gets serious about discussing our book choice while we wait for others to log in to the Zoom, the topic of noisy crows came up — at least two other people in the group were having the same thing happen at their house!
At first, I thought the noisy crows were actively vocal only in the mornings. The kids had woken up and were carousing the town, sweeping the roads for easy breakfast of overnight roadkill. But then it happened in the afternoons too. So time of day was not a factor.
Of course, I cannot see everything going on that the crows might be sounding the alarm about. The tree canopy is very dense; hawks and other raptors are easily hidden. And the Nature Mentoring site says that it isn’t always a call of alarm. Crows or ravens can be defending territory. “The Guide to Bird Behavior” by Donald and Lillian Stokes says: “Another social behavior of Crows that occurs throughout the year is their habit of mobbing birds of prey, especially owls. The long, excited calls of the crows as they mob an owl are very characteristic.” And they make the good point that if you follow the mobbing crows, you may see a beautiful owl.
Sometimes they are “simply fighting over food or attempting to steal a fish from an osprey.” If you go to the Nature Mentoring website you will be able to listen to recordings of different examples of these two crow/raven vocalizations.
In winter, Stokes says, crows are often noisy in the late afternoon as they gather to head to the evening roosting area where large numbers of crows gather together to keep warm overnight. They fly a few at a time to “preroosting spots, where the birds first gather before heading to the primary roost.” They may be “very active at the preroosting spot, calling loudly and diving among the trees as they chase after each other.”
These members of the family Corvidae (which includes ravens and blue jays) are delightful. Although the Stokes indicate in their behavior book of which I have the 1979 edition that crows had not been studied much, that has changed in the past nearly 50 years. The studies that have taken place since have revealed crows as smart, clever and teachable.
And, apparently, noisy.
.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.