MY HUSBAND AND I recently took one of the best vacations we have ever taken in which we fit a lot into a short amount of time. The intention was to use some JetBlue use-or-lose credit to finally (for me) see the redwoods. We managed to also fit in a couple family visits, a night on the coast in Mendocino, a wine tasting in Napa Valley and an e-bicycle (I’m in love …) ride.
I left for the trip to northern California armed with a new pair of compact binoculars with the intention of adding at least one bird to my life list. I ended up adding four — perhaps five! The “perhaps fifth” bird is the yellow-billed magpie. We saw lots of magpies and upon our return a California friend asked if we saw the yellow-billed magpie. I didn’t notice the color of their bills. She thought I likely did since they are found only in northern California and are actually the only one since the range of the black-billed magpie ends farther east in the state. I decided that I would add “yellow-billed magpie” to my life list, with an asterisk.
Another bird I saw several times, both driving and walking (me, not the bird …) was a Steller’s jay. A relative of the blue jay we know well (both “crested jays” of the genus Cyanocitta), the Steller’s jay is mostly black with strikingly beautiful blue. And yes, it was named for the same Steller of the Sea-Eagle fame. (The Russian vagrant, by the way, left the Maine coast in late spring and was spotted for a while in Nova Scotia, but no confirmed sighting has been recording since mid-April.) German naturalist Georg Wilhelm Steller was apparently the first to record seeing the jay (in 1741); he also has an eider, sea lion and (now extinct) sea cow named for him.
Next on my list was a black oystercatcher. The American oystercatcher is common along our eastern coast but the black version’s range is only along the west coast. The key difference between the two is that the American version has lots of white and the black oystercatcher is completely black. Otherwise they both have orange bills, yellow legs, and the same body shape. My sighting was on the top of a large rock on a beautiful beach in Mendocino.
We hung out in Eureka, Calif., for two nights, an interesting town that grew on us a bit. We drove out to a wildlife refuge on Humboldt Bay one morning and walked a one-mile-ish loop where we saw a cool egret rookery in the distance and several great egrets beside the trail fishing for their breakfast. And I snagged another life list bird, the yellow-breasted chat — I think. Although part of the warbler family, the chat is much larger than a warbler. But the more I look at the photo I took, the more I am struggling with identification even though the chat was on the interpretive sign at the beginning of the refuge walk. I will asterisk that one too, until I am more sure.
The final bird I added to my life list was the coolest — and smallest — of all. We put the top down on our borrowed 1986 Mustang, left the highway as we traveled north to Eureka, and cut off onto the 31-mile “Avenue of the Giants.” This is a winding two-lane road basically cut straight through a redwood forest. I had mixed feelings about that, but what’s done is done and I have to say it was a fantastic view of the redwoods. We stopped and did a short walk which offered a brochure linked to numbered interpreted areas.
The interpreted loop was quiet and dark and cool with streaks of sunlight here and there barely making it through the canopy. As we walked between the redwoods on the mulched trail I noticed movement on a trunk at a height perhaps two to three times taller than me. I lost it then caught it again. A tiny bird disappeared behind the trunk, came back around, then flew to a tree on the right of the trail. It went into an opening behind the bark and came back out again. It didn’t stand still for more than a second. I snapped a couple of pictures, made some mental notes about size and appearance and confirmed later that it was a Pacific wren.
Cornell’s All About Birds appropriately described the Pacific wren as “moving more like a mouse than a bird.” This is exactly what I saw. The site describes its size as larger than a hummingbird, smaller than a chickadee. Check. The little bird is brown with some slight wing barring and a pale eyebrow mark, which was hard to see in my observation or the picture I snapped. Nonetheless, with all the notes and a long look, I am confident adding this sweet little bird to my life list without an asterisk.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.