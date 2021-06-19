MID-AFTERNOON on one of the recent hot days, my phone pinged. When I looked to see what the notification was about, the image of a rabbit appeared on my screen. It was part of a message from my dear friend, Linda. She said that she had gotten this picture of a rabbit who they think lives under their shed. “He’s pretty cool,” she said.
And it was pretty cool. The next time we talked, Linda and I commented on how we had not seen any rabbit in our area of greater Rochester in a very long time. Linda’s bunny was, we were certain, an Eastern cottontail.
The little New England cottontail — also referred to as the gray rabbit, brush rabbit, wood rabbit or conie — is endangered. In a study I learned about quite a long time ago, it was discovered that the key differential allowing the larger Eastern cottontail to thrive and the smaller New England cottontail to end up on the endangered list is not their overall size but the size of their eyes. New England cottontails were losing the habitat they need to survive — successional forest with lots of brush. Successional forests happen after natural events like wildfires and beaver activity. But a lot of clearing for development and loss of beaver activity which is often not welcomed in areas where humans live, means successional forests are sparse and so, therefore, are New England cottontails. They are not equipped to survive in more open territory where the larger eye size and greater visual range of the Eastern cottontail allows them to see predators in time to seek cover.
Despite Linda and I not seeing them very often, the Eastern cottontail is not endangered. In fact, what is often referred to as the Eastern cottontail is not a rabbit at all but a hare. The snowshoe hare. So if Linda manages to see her resident hare this winter, it will be white.
Several sites from a simple search of rabbit vs. hare bring up the key distinguishing characteristics. First and foremost, hares are typically larger than rabbits. The hare at my friend Linda’s is, as you can see from the accompanying picture, quite large. Hares change their color to white in the winter, rabbits do not. Hares also have larger ears and typically have black markings.
According to a 2017 article in Modern Farmer magazine (modernfarmer.com) called “Five Differences Between Rabbits and Hares,” another significant distinction between hares and rabbits is that hares are born precocious — “fully furred, eyes open, and pretty much ready to begin hopping around … able to live on their own only in an hour or so after being born.” Baby rabbits are more like most baby birds — born hairless, blind, unable to feed themselves. Another interesting difference between hares and rabbits is that rabbits burrow whereas hares live above ground, nesting in hollow logs or indentations in the grass.
I did find some conflicting information about Eastern cottontails being, or behaving, more like rabbits than hares. The Modern Farmer article says that Eastern cottontails live in dens like rabbits instead of above ground like hares, typically borrowing an unused den from another burrowing animal such as a woodchuck. But Eastern cottontails live more solitary lives like a hare opposed to rabbits which tend to live in groups of a couple dozen individuals.
The next time I visited my friend Linda after the Eastern cottontail sighting, there was a fake owl hanging around the patio area. Apparently Eastern cottontails love prize roses. I think the rabbit became a little less cool than initially thought. I recommended to Linda that she might move the owl to a higher spot — rabbit or hare, the bunny probably is not accustomed to being wary of an owl sitting on the ground. That is one thing about wildlife in general, and rabbits or hares in particular — also known as “garden terrorists” — is that they love to eat what we love to grow.
.
I did my first piping plover monitoring session of the year last weekend. There are several nests along the dune grass at the edge of Hampton Beach State Park. In two of the roped-off areas where plovers had been nesting, broods of four chicks each were scurrying around. One set of chicks had just hatched a couple days before. Like hares, these are one of the bird species who are good-to-go when hatched. The monitoring of these federally protected birds by New Hampshire Fish and Game and volunteers like myself is intended to help beachgoers avoid stepping on the birds who quickly get underfoot (and under beach chairs and umbrellas) and go easily unnoticed.
.
Lastly, a regular reader of this column emailed me about something she had never seen before: A Baltimore oriole feeding at her hummingbird feeder! Has anyone else ever witnessed this?
.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.