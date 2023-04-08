Galapagos Islands

The Galapagos Islands are an archipelago of volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean. They are part of the Republic of Ecuador.

 Pixabay

A BLUE-FOOTED booby has been a bird I would love to add to my life list since the first time I ever heard of the Galapagos Islands. Reminiscent of a gannet with bright blue feet, this bird has the look of a wise old soul. I may get my chance. It feels like an April Fools’ joke but it’s not. This spring I have finally pulled the plug and joined an organized trip to Ecuador with five days on the Galapagos Islands.

Naturalist Charles Darwin is synonymous with the Galapagos because of a five-week stop he made there during his voyage around the world on The Beagle in the early 1800s. Darwin’s classic book, “The Origin of Species,” was said to be inspired by the unique wildlife he observed while on the islands. He took note that each species had uniquely adapted to life on the particular island on which they live, thus formulating the basis for his groundbreaking thinking called his Theory of Natural Selection.