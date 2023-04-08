A BLUE-FOOTED booby has been a bird I would love to add to my life list since the first time I ever heard of the Galapagos Islands. Reminiscent of a gannet with bright blue feet, this bird has the look of a wise old soul. I may get my chance. It feels like an April Fools’ joke but it’s not. This spring I have finally pulled the plug and joined an organized trip to Ecuador with five days on the Galapagos Islands.
Naturalist Charles Darwin is synonymous with the Galapagos because of a five-week stop he made there during his voyage around the world on The Beagle in the early 1800s. Darwin’s classic book, “The Origin of Species,” was said to be inspired by the unique wildlife he observed while on the islands. He took note that each species had uniquely adapted to life on the particular island on which they live, thus formulating the basis for his groundbreaking thinking called his Theory of Natural Selection.
This theory was no more evident than in the finch population on the islands that ultimately were named after the great scientist. These finches gave Darwin the notion that they all lead back to one lineage. And that adaptions along the way were “selected” to best accommodate survival in their specific environment. This theory, well accepted today, was not without controversy in its time.
When I was in high school, I loved to read dry textbooks about nature-related science. But I admit that I have tried to read Darwin’s “The Origin of Species” several times and have never gotten very far. The latest attempt has been no different. I bought the Kindle version of the book, which was only $1.99, and sprung for the Audible audio accompaniment. Audio books are usually only as good as the reader; in this case, the reader was fine but the material is not constantly captivating.
There are certainly captivating moments — any time Darwin mentions my beloved bird, the pigeon, my attention perks. Pigeons were a favorite of Darwin’s — easily studied because of the time period’s fascination with breeding and keeping them in captivity. I was shocked when I came across his brief statement that “hairless dogs have imperfect teeth.” Having had a Xoloitzcuintli (pronounced show-low-eats-queent-li, the Mexican hairless dog), I follow a few Xolo (“show-low”) Facebook pages where dentition problems are talked about regularly, apparently very much an issue in hairless dog breeds to this day.
In the domestic animal was where naturalists of the time saw the theory of characteristics selection at work — human selection that is. It was natural selection — wild animals carrying on traits that were favorable to their environment and survival — that Darwin felt he was observing and that was controversial.
But ultimately I’m afraid Morgan Freeman could be the audio reader for “The Origin of Species,” and it would still be a tough slog. It’s not just that the book is a bit of a dry compilation of scientific explanations, but I am bit surprised at how rambling it is. Darwin seemed to dump his scientific brain on the page however thoughts came to his mind. Perhaps good editors were scarce back then (I think not) or perhaps he couldn’t afford an editor or perhaps he was one of those authors that insisted not a word is changed — and in order to be allowed to be the publisher of this book, Darwin had the last word. Well, many words.
So much for my plan to read it before visiting the Charles Darwin Research Station on Santa Cruz Island. I’ll just have to be satisfied with the interpretive signage that will likely quote pertinent parts of “The Origin of Species.”
The literature for the trip describes flying to the airport on one of the Galapagos Islands where we board a ship that will be our home for a few days as we motor to a few of the islands. Excursions are planned morning and afternoon, accompanied by naturalists and guides. One of the unique things about the Galapagos is that the giant tortoises, flamingos and other equatorial animals found there — some exclusively —are not particularly concerned about people and can be viewed from a relatively close distance.
I used to travel quite a bit when I was in book publishing — all over the United States going to book shows, selling to bookstores and visiting authors, as well as internationally, mostly London and Frankfurt. It is safe to say that this will be the most “exotic” trip I have ever taken. Once we leave Miami, it will be completely unique. I have never been to South America or even south of the equator. So it will be an amazing and unique trip whether or not I see a blue-footed booby. I’ll let you know in a future column.