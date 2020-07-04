SOME PEOPLE LOVE daylilies, some not so much. I love them, especially the orange-colored ones (one of the three original colors, the others being yellow and red) that are so ubiquitous in New Hampshire. You will likely see clumps of them growing on any property that once housed or still houses buildings built 150 to 200 years ago. They are commonly seen along the roadside which the American Daylily Society (daylilies.org) says are cultivated escapees that are growing as if wild.
Of the genus Hemerocallis, the American Daylily Society says that 4,000 years ago daylilies were used for medicinal purposes and the buds and roots were eaten. They didn’t make it to Europe until the 1500s and it seems likely it was not long after Europeans landed in North America that daylilies were introduced here.
A healthy patch of orange daylilies line the foundation wall in front of our house. Some blossoms rise above the kitchen window, leaning across the bottom panes as they beg for the morning sun. As I sit at the breakfast bar at the window, I have witnessed not only the lovely orange flowers but also the lovely creatures that visit them. The first was a hummingbird. The tiny little bird was inches from me as it checked out several blossoms. A couple of robust swallowtail butterflies have visited, tucking their wings and burying themselves deep to get nectar. And the other day a female goldfinch landed on the upper stem of one of the daylilies and sat there for several minutes swinging on the stem and looking around.
Not far in front of the daylilies hangs a hummingbird feeder. It is always amazing that within minutes of putting the feeder out the first hummingbird of the season appears. I have since seen two at a time feed on the sugar and water I refresh every couple of days. Sometimes they feed in peace, sometimes not. They tend to be territorial little birds. The other day I picked up my binoculars and, since the feeder is a just few feet from the window, I could see the hummingbird’s tongue dipping into the “nectar.”
Last summer when my horse began his solo life, I finally fenced in the front yard so he can feel a little more involved in our comings and goings. It has been a pleasure to have him close, but an unexpected benefit has been watching the birds that land on the metal fence panels.
Between the horse fence and the driveway that runs parallel to the house is where I put my raised bed. That too has brought unexpected benefits observed from the kitchen window. Mourning doves often perch on the wood sides and wander into the garden. And just a couple days ago, a pair of bluebirds spent almost the entire day snatching bugs from the raised bed. They would alternate between sitting on the horse fence to perching on a post in the corner of the garden. The female came up to the window and sat for a bit on the post holding the hummingbird feeder. The female eastern bluebird is not as striking as the male, but she is beautiful in her own right. Her wings are washed in more subtle blue like the painter put a little too much water in the paint, and then mixed it with some brown.
Bluebirds raise as many as three broods in a season, according to “Stokes Guide to Bird Behavior.” At the time of the writing of the book (my edition is copyrighted 1989, time for a new one!), Donald and Lillian Stokes commented that “recent” studies were showing that “occasionally a female bluebird may lay an egg in another female bluebird’s nest.” This is known as “egg dumping” or “dump nesting” neither being a term I had ever heard before but apparently is a somewhat common practice among wood ducks. The Stokes’ book mentions a study of an area of wood duck nests where it was found that “37 percent of the eggs found … were a result of egg-dumping.” A wood duck lays around 14 eggs but can have 20 or more eggs in its nest as a result of this “intraspecific parasitism.”
By the end of September my bluebirds will have started to head to the southeastern United States, Mexico and Central America. But most of the bluebirds I have seen on this property have been early arrivals in late winter when there is still snow on the ground. Apparently some don’t migrate at all but I am thinking that is an unwise decision.
Lastly, a reader was asking if I had heard anyone mention a lack of sparrows this year. Has anyone noticed this? I don’t tend to see many sparrows here except for a couple pairs of chipping sparrows that have been hanging around since spring scuffing around in the leaf litter that I was slow to rake up in the gardens in front of the house.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.