A LONGTIME READER regularly emails me select bird photos he takes on nature outings. He recently sent a few close-ups he shot of a grackle. It reminded me of how beautiful these birds are. I decided that I would do a little research into this underappreciated bird — you never see people exclaiming on Facebook about seeing a grackle — and share what I found in this column.
There are 11 species of grackles in the family Icteridae. The icterids, says David Sibley in “The Sibley Guide to Birds,” “belong to the New World, nine-primaried oscines, a group of songbirds thought to be of relatively recent origin and found mainly in the Americas.”
In North America we have three of five subdivisions — the orioles, the meadowlarks, and the grackles and other blackbirds including the cowbird. Seven of the grackle species, including the common grackle, are part of the genus Quiscalus. They are native to both North and South America. They tend to come into our part of their range during breeding season and head just a bit south to the mid-Atlantic and beyond for the winter.
“Most icterids,” says Sibley, “are short-distance migrants or year-round residents. In general, northern populations are the most migratory. For example, common grackles breeding in Canada are migratory, largely vacating their Canadian range in the winter, while those breeding along the Gulf of Mexico are resident.”
Nesting information on Audubon.org indicates that they typically have only one brood per year and lay 4-5 pale blue, brown-blotched eggs. The female grackle incubates the eggs on her own, which takes around two weeks. Two to three weeks later, after being fed by both parents, the nestlings fledge.
Grackles are omnivores and eat mostly insects but their diet can also include, says the Audubon site, such diverse things as lizards, eggs and young of other birds, and berries, seed and acorns.
Cornell’s All About Birds site (allaboutbirds.org) describes common grackles as “blackbirds that look like they’ve been slightly stretched.” That slight stretching gives the grackle, in my opinion, a rather elegant look. Their iridescent blue plumage makes them look always dressed for a gala. Their tails are long and the common grackle’s tail is “keeled,” sloping slightly on either side away from the middle. “The Sibley Guide to Birds” notes that “molting birds often retain long tail feathers as others are growing but sometimes all tail feathers are missing; this molt pattern is shared by all grackles and blackbirds.”
Vocalization of the common grackle is often referred to in the literature as “unmusical.” If you would like to hear what is meant by that, go to allaboutbirds.org, search “common grackle” and click on the “listen” link to hear the bird’s metallic-sounding squawk which you will likely recognize.
Grackles have learned to fish, hovering over or standing in shallow water and snagging fish as they swim near. The common grackle is known to kill other birds by trapping them and spearing them with their substantial bills. Their bills are strong and can easily pry things apart. And, Sibley says, “… icterids have strong, thick legs for walking on the ground.” Where these birds get into trouble with humans is that they are huge grain consumers.
The key here is that grackles tend to live in colonies. While they tend toward monogamy, grackles can also be polygynous, traveling and nesting in relatively large groups where a high-ranking male gets to do most of the breeding, a strategy found only in icterids in the bird world.
No members of the icterids are on the endangered species lists in the United States and Canada. That is attributed partly to their adaptability to the human environment. In fact, common grackles have started a bit of a westward expansion of their range.
As I scouted around the internet looking for information about grackles, I stumbled upon an advertisement for a company that makes products that deter and prevent birds from reaching crops. OK, fine. But the advertising copy makes me so angry, starting with “Grackles are pest birds …” No. No they are not. “Pest” is defined as “a destructive insect or other animal that attacks crops, food, livestock, etc.” Yes, they and other animals do attack crops. But I am troubled by the word “pest” and the word “destructive” in this definition. Wild animals do not have an intention to destroy anything of human invention (unlike humans, Russia’s military action in Ukraine a case in point). They are simply trying to eat, reproduce and preserve their species.
While these birds certainly do take advantage of human-planted crops, the grackles have no idea the crops are for our consumption or that they are destroying anything. Humans certainly have a right to protect their crops but the attitude with which you go about, or describe, that protection is meaningful.
Lastly, worldbirds.com talks about the symbolism surrounding the grackle. “For many people, the grackle is a symbol of courage … Grackles approach life with an audacious attitude and are rarely deterred by the presence of humans in their vicinity.” Think of that the next time you see one of these elegant birds with their clear yellow eyes set against a sea of iridescent blue/green feathers.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.