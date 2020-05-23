I BELIEVE I HAVE mentioned before that I do not feel particularly adept at bird identification. Oh, I identify birds all the time. But posts of photographs on Facebook of all these little birds that I don’t believe I have ever seen before but are probably flitting around the woods while I am walking are frustrating. So over the past couple of weeks I worked at perfecting my ornithological sleuthing. I can’t say I was very successful but I learned a few things.
My birdwatching stints averaged around 45 minutes. That is probably the first of my problems. I suspect one has to sit for a couple of hours to see anything “unusual” (by which I really mean a bird I have never seen, or at least haven’t identified, before). The first time I intentionally went out I sat at the large multi-paned window in our sugar house which overlooks a lovely little swamp. I had my camera, binoculars, and a pen and notepad.
I saw an eastern phoebe. Don’t get me wrong, I love phoebes, but around a dozen of them build nests in different outbuildings on our property every year. I was looking for something more elusive. I heard familiar birds all around — blue jays, Canada geese and a loon flying overhead. It seemed like I was hearing other unrecognizable birds all around me but not seeing any from the window. I decided to move on.
As I walked toward my next sitting destination of a boulder in the field, I watched for movement in the trees along the way. Whenever I spotted something, I stopped and lifted my binoculars. If the bird was still present by then, I couldn’t make out any distinguishing characteristics. That provided another teachable (learnable?) moment: Don’t raise your binoculars toward the east in the morning because all you will see is a silhouette. A silhouette is helpful for identification but not the only thing typically needed to identify a bird you may never have seen before. I moved on.
My next stopping point was on the other side of the little swamp I could see from the sugar house. Maybe one-eighth of an acre in size, if you focus on just a 12-square-foot area you could imagine being in the middle of the Louisiana Singer Tract looking for the “Lord God” bird. There was definitely more bird activity visible from here (but, sadly, no Ivory-billed woodpeckers).
My method of locating birds to look at through binoculars is to look with my glasses on and when I see movement, I aim the binoculars in that direction. Which requires taking my glasses off and having a safe place to put them. Which means by the time I look through the binoculars, whatever bird I saw is often long gone.
One of two things I learned at this stop were: get one of those glasses necklaces so I can just remove and drop them in one movement. The second thing I learned here is to always use the highest quality binoculars you can afford. My best ones need repair so I was using binoculars that belonged to my great uncle. They have very high-quality lenses but they are likely 60 years old. Not only are they heavy but there is a focus adjustment for each eyepiece and you practically need pliers to move them. Time to finally get my best pair fixed.
The chickadees flitted around and they are very cheerful and make me smile, but chickadees were not my goal. I moved on and ended up back at the driveway in front of our barn. And, like Dorothy explaining what she learned to Auntie Em, my own yard is where I saw the most birds of all! With my back to the barn, the sun was rising behind me and warming up the barely-budding leaves on the oak trees that line the stonewall between the lawn and the road. Birds were loving the warmth of the early sun. I decided to focus my quest right there for the next few mornings.
This situation, I admit, was infinitely better by virtue of the fact that I could sit in a chair with my binoculars and camera on one side and my notepad and coffee mug on the other and just scan the treetops. While after several mornings of varying temperature and weather I did not come away with any earthshattering sightings, really any bird is a good sighting in my book.
The bird that initiated my quest and remains elusive is one I have only heard and have yet to see. If anyone knows what bird makes a repetitive call that sounds like “wheat whew! wheat whew!” — with an exaggerated pursed-lip “wh” like Tim Conway saying “Mrs. Whiggins” in the Carol Burnett skits — I would love to know. If I manage a sighting in the meantime, I’ll write about it next time.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.