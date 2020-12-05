BY THE TIME you read this, it will be December. We have moved into the season of counting things and making lists. And so I thought I would write a short annotated list of some of the truths I have come to realize about my relationship with the natural world as I move into the 28th year of living on 90-plus acres of forest next to a small lake and a beaver dam and a fire pond.
Improving your power of observation is a lifelong pursuit
Being observant is the key to everything when it comes to living with purpose amidst the natural world. In a place like this (and almost everywhere really), wild animals move around us throughout the day and night but most are keen to remain unseen by humans. Well, maybe except for that moose that walked through our yard one afternoon last year. She seemed to have no concern about being seen by us; she was headed from here to there and our yard happened to be the path by which the crow flies.
It might seem like I would not need fine-tuned observation to see a moose walk through my yard, but it actually did come into play. While sweeping the shed on the far side of the two-car garage, I glanced toward the hill in the field. In that two-second glance I noticed a bump on the hill that made the landscape different. I watched for a moment and then that bump started to get bigger as a moose came up the hill sort of sideways. If I had not noticed the bump on the hill as unusual, the moose could have walked through the field while I was busy sweeping, been obscured by the 40-foot barn the next time I looked up, and then walked across our yard below the pond while I was walking through the garages back to the house. I could have easily missed the moose if I hadn’t noticed that the landscape looked different and kept looking to figure out why.
Your childhood never really leaves you
I have written before about growing up with a forest as our backyard playground and a couple of beaches just a short bike ride down the road. Decades later, I still love both of these environments. Walking with the dogs the other day on our “big loop” around the perimeter of our property, it struck me how at home I am in the woods. The day was mild, the ground was damp and soft, trees are bare of leaves but there were beds of green moss all along the roadway. But while the forest seems second nature to me, the seashore surely would win out in an either/or competition as feeling most like home. When my feet land on the sand of any beach I realize that is where I am absolutely comfortable. I feel so lucky to have both available.
Nothing lasts forever
Two butternut trees in our yard when we bought our place are long gone and, while I was sad to realize we would lose them, they are often forgotten. One was dying and I recall being told the other one would most likely die as well, but I don’t recall whether the reason was by a canker fungus common to the species. The catalpa tree beside the barn planted in 1948 by a woman we met who lived here then is now over 70 years old and may not be around much longer. I can’t imagine the view from the kitchen without that catalpa; its magnificent Fourth-of-July bloom is one of those things I take a picture of every year. Even the large rock in the field that my beloved Tex used to jump on to get a hug and a treat and on which now I leave memorial bouquets has a huge crack in it.
It takes a little more these days for me to think ‘wow’
Having worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, in book production, for a historic preservation group, now in health care, and many other things in between, what I refer to as my “wow factor” has become harder to trigger. Although this “wow factor” is more particular it is still very much intact when it comes to nature. Submarine interiors, massive beams in historic architecture, and the most up-to-date medical equipment are not ho-hum by a long shot and I have far from “seen it all.” But I’ve “seen enough” to make me less stunned by what humans are capable of. But it still doesn’t take much for “wow” in nature. Two travel goals I have post-pandemic are to exclaim over the redwoods in northern California, the only part of California I have not visited, and to wide-eye my way through a trip to the Galapagos. A blue-footed booby? Now that’s a “Wow!”
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.