rose-breasted grosbeak

The rose-breasted grosbeak has the brilliant red patch in contrast to a bright white chest.

 Cheryl LeBlanc

ANIMALS ARE moving around for various reasons — coming out of hibernation, traveling to new territories, mating or, in the case of turtles, laying eggs in the perfect soft warm sand on the sides of roads. Spring is the season of road carnage. It is almost unbearable to drive around.

I had reason to make a trip northwest of Worcester, Mass., recently. I saw lots of dead animals in and alongside the roadways, both highways and back roads. It seemed like there was a dead turkey every five miles on the highway. The males wander around by themselves a lot in the spring looking for mates. Turkeys also get hit by cars because drivers can never quite be sure when the last one has come out of the woods to cross.