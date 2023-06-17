I AM ADAMANTLY against pesticides and have strong opinions about the widespread use of Round-Up, rodent bait and other kill-everything-that-bothers-humans approach to controlling things that don’t fit human activities. But I finally broke down and bought a box of ant cups.
Ant activity in our 200-year-old house normally starts in the second half of February. In fact, I consider it a welcome sign of winter’s end when I spy the first big fat black ant wandering across the counter. The big ants are busy for a while and then they disappear for the most part. Along come the tiny black ants my mother always referred to as “sugar ants.” These little guys are persistent.
Normally by this time, all the ant activity has ceased. My new bedtime “kitchen deconstruction” effort mostly to discourage mouse activity has also helped in the ant department. Leave one tiny drop of maple syrup on the counter and the next time you look there’s a ant party going on.
Shake crumbs
So, I make sure all dishes are either handwashed or put in the dishwasher, I put all clean dishes away, remove the dish pad and rack, shake crumbs from the placemats and hang them on the oven handle, and generally clear counters of anything rodents might like to use as cover and ants might just like. When I get up in the morning while coffee is cooking, I clean flat surfaces with a Lysol wipe and reconstruct the kitchen for the day.
Back when I was a freelance writer full time taking on any job that came my way, I got a request to write a book in a series — the book was called “Outwitting Ants” (now mercifully out of print). The series started with a wildly popular title called “Outwitting Squirrels.” I am not sure either are really possible, but the effort was a noble one.
While I felt a little guilty that the publishers were billing this book as providing “ingenious methods for getting ants out of your life for good,” I actually learned a lot about ants while researching for the book. I came away finding them both fascinating and even more disgusting after I was done.
Here is a paragraph from “Outwitting Ants” that addresses the mother of all questions about ants: Why do ants come in?
“For millions of years, ants never saw a human house and they survived just fine. Why the sudden interest in houses? Because they’re there. Ants and most insects have survived for eons because they’re not only adaptable but also often almost immediately adaptable. When something wipes out their foraging trail, they make a new one. When disaster strikes their nest, they pack up what they can, which is a lot, and carry on, starting a new nest in a heartbeat. So, when they are out scouting around and happen upon your house, they just keep scouting.”
Repairing leaks (ants seek moisture) and filling cracks and other easy entry points is easier said than done in a 200-year-old house. The minute conditions are more favorable in your house than out, or if your house just happens to be on the path of least resistance, in come the ants.
So how do you prevent or defend against an ant invasion? The ant cups I resorted to helped minimize the numbers. It did not seem to have as much of an effect on the small ants as the larger ones.
The key to use of baits with ants is for them to eat it and take some back to the colony like they do with many food sources. The key to elimination of ants in your house is to eliminate the colony that is coming inside to dine from the food source they discovered. The real key to colony elimination is if the queen — the source of more ants — literally takes the bait. The point is that you are never going to kill every ant in the colony invading your house. But you can reduce it until it is no longer being re-populated.
Other methods
There are other methods that I am sure readers have used successfully such as coffee grounds spread strategically as a deterrent and borax, which sounds toxic but is actually fairly benign when used appropriately. Diatomaceous earth is also a benign product but it takes some investigation to figure out where to put it — you don’t want to spread diatomaceous earth on your kitchen counters.
If you’ve never heard of diatomaceous earth, farmersalmanac.com describes the material as “ground fossilized remains of a type of phytoplankton called diatoms, which have existed on earth for millions of years.” It commonly looks like a white powder.
Drying out
These substances have desiccating effects — ants and other insects (including ticks) avoid drying out at all costs. Drying out is death. So ants will seek moisture and avoid powder and other drying products.
My problem is that at first notice, I’m kind of OK living with the ants. By the time it is suddenly a bit much, I am in too much of a hurry to curb the situation immediately and the ant cups come out. And I tolerate the hangers-on until cold temperatures come and we get a few blissful months of no ant activity. Winter in northern New England does have its benefits.