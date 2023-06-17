Ants

Ants, like this pile in Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball’s driveway recently, can immediately adapt to their changing surroundings.

 Cheryl Kimball

I AM ADAMANTLY against pesticides and have strong opinions about the widespread use of Round-Up, rodent bait and other kill-everything-that-bothers-humans approach to controlling things that don’t fit human activities. But I finally broke down and bought a box of ant cups.

Ant activity in our 200-year-old house normally starts in the second half of February. In fact, I consider it a welcome sign of winter’s end when I spy the first big fat black ant wandering across the counter. The big ants are busy for a while and then they disappear for the most part. Along come the tiny black ants my mother always referred to as “sugar ants.” These little guys are persistent.