AN INDIGO BUNTING stopped by right in front of our kitchen window the other day and paused long enough for me to realize that the flash of brilliant blue wasn’t a bluebird. Bluebirds have continued to flutter around the barn area, often landing on the peak of the roof. Many species of birds — mourning doves, crows, phoebes, robins, and more — use the roof of our three-story barn as a vantage point to survey their surroundings.
Baby birds seem mostly to have fledged. Cowbirds have brought their young in the horse pen to feed on seed left behind from hay piles. They skitter around the horses’ legs and heads as they eat their hay; the horses seem to pay absolutely no attention to the little birds whereas I have seen them chase my domestic duck out of their area.
Turtles have been on the move. Most years in the late spring I have learned to include a few extra minutes if I have an appointment since I never know when I am going to have to stop to escort a turtle safely across a busy road. Just a couple of days ago one was crossing as I was headed off the farm, but it was almost to the shoulder and scampered quickly the rest of the way to safety without needing my help. As I was headed out to the end of the driveway with trash cans a couple weeks ago, a car turned around across the street. A young woman told me she had just helped a snapper get safely into our pond. I thanked her and she said “of course!” As she drove away, I noticed Class of ’21 written across her back windshield. It was very gratifying to think that this young person would likely be caring about wildlife for the rest of her life.
Speaking of turtles, I was turned around in traffic just over the New Hampshire border in Eliot, Maine, a few weeks ago. At first I was grumbling about getting caught up in yet more construction but then I was reminded by a friend that this project was to create an underground passage for Blandings turtles which are known to be in that area and are a species in decline. Blandings are considered “critically imperiled” in New Hampshire. A yellow throat and chin are a key to their identification; they are also quite large. Road mortality, habitat loss and fragmentation, and an increased abundance of “subsidized predators” are listed by New Hampshire Fish & Game as reasons for their decline.
A dedicated Nature Talks reader sent me an email in early June reporting that for the first time ever she saw a Baltimore oriole drinking from the hummingbird nectar feeder. The bird came back a couple of times so it wasn’t a complete accident. Carolyn asked if I had ever seen this before; I have not —and really can’t even imagine how they do that without the skinny beak and long tongue that hummingbirds have. I posed the question to readers in my last column.
Doug in Wilton wrote to say they have had orioles around for a few years but this year was the first time they had witnessed one feeding from the hummingbird feeder. He looked up orioles in one of his bird books, which mentioned that they usually eat oranges, bananas and grape jelly but that they also like sugar water.
Marilynn in Milford said she has seen a Baltimore oriole at her hummingbird feeder both this year and last. She observed that they tend to be interested in the sugar water early in the season but not so much later on.
Roger in Derry put out his hummingbird feeder in early June and within a week had an oriole visitor who took just a couple sips and flew off. Beth in Berwick said she had seen an oriole visit their hummingbird feeder twice in one week.
Orioles fall within the family Icteridae, which includes blackbirds. The Baltimore oriole builds one of the most cool nests in the bird world — David Sibley, in “The Sibley Guide to Bird Life and Behavior,” describes it as a “pendant basket” and says that some oriole nests are as much as 2 feet long. Although the Baltimore is the only oriole I have ever seen, there is also the streak-backed oriole, the Bullock’s, the hooded, the orchard, the Altamira, and the spot-breasted oriole with only the Baltimore and the orchard found in northern New England.
The discovery of a Baltimore oriole nest in a tree in our yard when I was in middle school remains among the three most formative bird experiences (along with the identification of a black-and-white warbler and regular visits from the spectacular rose-breasted grosbeak at my mother’s feeders) of my young life that turned me into a lifelong birdwatcher. What, I wonder, was the experience that turned you into a birdwatcher?
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.