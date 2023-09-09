ACCORDING TO the New Hampshire Fish and Game Nongame and Endangered Species web page, “endangered wildlife are those native species whose prospects for survival in New Hampshire are in danger … . Assistance is needed to ensure continued existence as a viable component of the state’s wildlife community.” The bird, the piping plover (Charadrius melodus), falls on the current New Hampshire endangered wildlife list.
Piping plovers’ typical nesting habitat is between the high tide line and the dunes on coastal beaches. In New Hampshire, you may have guessed, this is primarily the couple miles of Hampton Beach State Park. The plovers arrive and begin courtship in April and May and start nesting in May and June, tending to come back year after year to their birthplace to do so. Their nests are known as “scrapings” — they simply scratch up an indentation and lay some eggs. Many times plovers will line the scraping with some pebbles.
N.H. Fish and Game’s Piping Plover Monitoring Program steps in when the plovers begin to arrive and pair up. Once nests are made, they are staked, surrounded by roping and signage indicating that beachgoers should stay out of the roping; the birds can come and go from the roping as they please.
The Fish and Game staff monitor, Brendan Clifford, as well as a temporary monitor who works full time from the time the birds start nesting to the last chick has fledged, begin to walk the beach and check on the nests.
The real challenge comes when the chicks hatch. This is where volunteer monitors step in to help. I (and two or three dozen others) have volunteered for this task for several summers.
The idea is not to control in any way where the chicks go. That’s their business. Monitors are there to alert beachgoers of the chicks’ presence such as pointing them out when the chicks run back and forth across busy walking paths. And we talk with beachgoers, most of whom are not only very interested in the welfare of the birds but who become unofficial monitors themselves, alerting other people to take care in sharing the beach.
The chicks are gray/tan fluff balls almost perfectly camouflaged against the gray/tan sand. That and their golf-ball size mean that they easily go unnoticed — great when it comes to avoiding predators like foxes, seagulls and cats, but not so great when it comes to people seeing them underfoot.
Piping plovers are excellent parents. They allow the chicks wide range on their own and use the piping sound of their namesake to call the chicks when the parents sense danger. The adults do the fake-injury act to draw predators away from the chicks (who can’t yet fly) and to them.
Unlike the least terns (also on the New Hampshire endangered list) that they often nest near, the parents do not bring the chicks food. Plover chicks are born precocial — within no more than hours of hatching, they are running around catching bugs.
As a monitor, it takes a while to train your eye to even find the chicks. The real moment of need for monitoring is a few days after hatching when the chicks begin to really wander from the nesting area first to the “wrack line” (where tides deposit seaweed) then to the water’s edge where more nutrient-rich food necessary for rapid growth is abundant and back to above the high tide line. To do this, the little chicks weave through hundreds of beachgoers! This is where volunteer monitors are key to a successful fledge rate.
In a season wrap-up Zoom session, Clifford presented the 2023 statistics. There are lots of factors that contribute to 2023 surpassing banner year 2022, Clifford told us. Humans and domestic dogs continue to represent the greatest threat to the plovers but wild predators have dropped precipitously in the past few years. The height of summer presented less than ideal beachgoing weather, giving the chicks more opportunity to wander freely without danger. There was a record number of nests and hatchlings. And the monitor program is getting stronger.
Here are the 2023 numbers:
• Hampton Beach saw nine nesting pairs.
• In those nine nests, 34 chicks hatched (plovers average 3-4 eggs in a nest).
• Twenty-three of the 34 chicks fledged (made it to the age where they can fly, which means they go on to have a stronger chance of survival with a means to escape danger).
If you would like to find out about volunteering to be a Piping Plover Monitor, contact Clifford at Brendan.J.Clifford@wildlife.nh.gov to get on the email list to receive notification of the Zoom and onsite orientations in late spring 2024. There is so much to learn about these intriguing birds.
Even getting to the beach just a couple of times to monitor is helpful — that’s two more times you give tiny plover chicks a stronger chance to march toward survival of not only individuals but an entire species. You won’t regret this rewarding experience!