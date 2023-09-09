Piping Plover

An adult piping plover blends into the background of the beach sand. Imagine how hard it would be to spot a chick who is the same color but only the size of a golf ball.

 Cheryl Kimball

ACCORDING TO the New Hampshire Fish and Game Nongame and Endangered Species web page, “endangered wildlife are those native species whose prospects for survival in New Hampshire are in danger … . Assistance is needed to ensure continued existence as a viable component of the state’s wildlife community.” The bird, the piping plover (Charadrius melodus), falls on the current New Hampshire endangered wildlife list.

Piping plovers’ typical nesting habitat is between the high tide line and the dunes on coastal beaches. In New Hampshire, you may have guessed, this is primarily the couple miles of Hampton Beach State Park. The plovers arrive and begin courtship in April and May and start nesting in May and June, tending to come back year after year to their birthplace to do so. Their nests are known as “scrapings” — they simply scratch up an indentation and lay some eggs. Many times plovers will line the scraping with some pebbles.