AS IF ON CUE FOR Valentine’s Day, both a male and female cardinal have been regular visitors to my feeders. I assume they are a couple although they do tend to hang out at different feeders. Both are beautiful. The male is stunning against the snow. The female always makes me guess whether it is a cardinal or not. I see flashes of red but this bird seems especially small so several times I have raised the binoculars to be certain she is a cardinal. They hang out in the rhododendron next to the stone wall when they are not at the feeders. Occasionally I see the male appear out of the Christmas tree I laid down next to the feeders; I sprinkle seed on top of the tree almost every morning and it filters down through the branches giving birds a sheltered place in which to eat.
Loyal reader Carolyn in Canterbury emailed me that she had a male and two female cardinals at her feeders recently. Before realizing there were actually two females, Carolyn was surprised to see the male chasing the female away. When she noticed the second female, she decided that the male must be chasing away the impersonating mate.
Sadly on Facebook I saw a post about someone enjoying seeing a pair of cardinals at their feeders only to witness a small hawk — kestrel or sharp-shinned, they weren’t sure — grab the male for dinner. I think I recall the person posting later that another male had stepped in but that may have been my own mind trying to create a more positive outcome for the female cardinal.
Many years ago, a Northern cardinal in New Hampshire seemed a relatively rare sighting. “The Sibley Guide to Bird Life and Behavior” tells an interesting fact about why we tend to see cardinals regularly now — apparently human influence with plantings of berry-producing shrubs and an increase in the popularity of winter bird feeding means the cardinal has a more steady, more easily obtained food source here in the Northeast. I think perhaps they were always here but now, with food sources outside our front window, we actually see them. Whatever the reason, there is not much prettier of a sight than a Northern cardinal against the snow.
Blue jays reappeared at the feeder just this past weekend. I don’t know where they have been but everything I read points to their appearance/disappearance, silence or noisemaking, revolving around mating and nesting territory. I presume this is the case for all birds.
My feeders also host a flock of mourning doves every morning and late afternoon. They flutter in like late-falling oak leaves by the ones and twos. It doesn’t take much to scare them all off in one great motion. If they get to eat their fill, they drift off one by one and find a sunny spot or protection from precipitation, depending on the weather.
Just yesterday I watched a pileated woodpecker do something I’ve never seen before. He (or she, which I could tell you if the scan card had been in my camera for the 30-40 pictures I took) was at the tippity-top of a deciduous tree, amidst the tiny branches, pecking apart what looked like a tent caterpillar nest. It stayed there for at least 10 minutes, making little beeping noises the whole time. Every few pecks at the nest, the sun caught the pileated’s red crest.
Woodpeckers arrive at the suet one at a time — hairy and downy but no red-bellied woodpecker yet this year. The one feeder visitor that never seems to change in numbers or frequency is that big fluffy gray thing with the long tail that my little dachshund-mix dog loves to pretend she would tear apart if only she could get through the window. While I am still not seeing a huge number of birds at my feeders or otherwise, those that I am seeing are changing. And the birds are definitely noisier when I head out to the barn in the morning.
Lastly for this bird tidbit column, I remind readers that the Great Backyard Bird Count is underway right now. It started on Friday the 14th and runs through Monday the 17th. You can find out all about it at gbbc.birdcount.org. Now in its 23rd year, the count is a citizen-science initiative by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Even though it started on Friday, you are not too late to join in. The requirements are to count birds for at least 15 minutes in as many places on as many of the four days as you can. Then you need to create an account on the site mentioned above to enter your results. The site also has ID assistance and other helpful tips as well as info on the associated photo contest. I’d love to hear who participated and what you got for counts!
.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.