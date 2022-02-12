FIRST ON MY LIST of bird tidbits is that, as of this writing, the Steller’s Sea-Eagle has not been sighted in the Boothbay Harbor area of Maine — or anywhere else — since Jan. 31. The Maine Audubon Rare Bird Alert page (maineaudubon.org/news/rare-bird-alert-stellers-sea-eagle/) noted that this does not necessarily mean it has left the area; there are a lot of places to tuck away along the Maine coast even for a bird of the massive size of this eagle (averaging a foot larger in length and total wingspan than a bald eagle).
I had hoped to take a little jaunt to try to see it but will wait for it to be reported as having reappeared somewhere. With any luck that might be here in New Hampshire along the Piscataqua River. For those who haven’t heard about this bird, it is a species that hails from Russia, Japan and Korea. This vagrant individual was first sighted in Alaska, then months later in Texas, then maritime Canada then Massachusetts and most recently Maine.
In the meantime, if you have an hour to spare, Maine Audubon did a webinar about the Steller’s Sea-Eagle — the species in general and this bird in particular — that they recorded and is posted on their site to watch at your leisure and for free (although a donation to Maine Audubon is surely welcome). Almost 600 people signed up for the live webinar! That is some impressive interest in birding.
Two things I took from watching the recorded webinar that fascinated me were:
This individual is easily recognizable as the same bird because of white markings on its wings. The Steller’s Sea-Eagle has a large area of white along the forward edges of each of its wings. The white has a jagged inner edge where the white feathers meet brown feathers. On some of these feather tips are white lines that sort of “bleed” into the brown in small strips. These are very distinguishing and individual features, sort of fingerprints that no two eagle has the same. So one can easily tell when looking at pictures that it is the same individual.
The second thing that I was interested in hearing about was whether there were any thoughts about banding this bird. I was very impressed with the response from Nicholas Lund, Maine Audubon’s Advocacy and Outreach manager, who adamantly expressed not only disinterest in but opposition to banding of this bird. He basically said, enjoy it, don’t harass it, just “leave the bird alone.” I love this attitude. The bird, which has flown across the entire continent since first being spotted outside its range over a year ago, is described on the Maine Audubon page as seeming to “have a wandering spirit” that they admire and don’t wish to exploit the bird.
Talkin’ turkey
In other winter bird tidbits, the turkeys are back. They must have tucked away for the cold month of January. The flock of 30 birds we had traipsing through our yard every day has now been reduced to just three for the moment but they are visiting the feeders every day and have developed some sort of truce with the squirrels so they all can feed on the ground at the same time.
Around the feeder
I ran out of mealworms for a day. The bluebirds must have gotten a little miffed with me since they have disappeared for the time being. They had been visiting the feeders right through the cold spell we had.
Goldfinches are getting a little more gold. And they are coming in larger flocks. I bought a new thistle feeder in order to accommodate the crowd.
My feed store where I buy my grain and bird supplies may not want to sell any more “squirrel baffles” because the one I bought at their suggestion is working very well. My sunflower seed expenditure has been greatly diminished this season.
Horned larks
A friend went to Rye Beach State Park to look for snow buntings to add to her life list. She did not see any but did see horned larks. I may have to take a trip there — not a Steller’s Sea-Eagle but a box not yet checked off on my life list.
Woodpecker news
On a walk with the dog recently, I found just the tail of what was probably a downy woodpecker on top of the snow. Someone had a meal.
Today I saw a pileated woodpecker as I was driving along a country road near Wolfeboro. It was in a tiny sapling tree which was bouncing and swaying under the size of the big bird. Pileateds seem to be thriving; I see them all the time almost everywhere I go in the region. It seems important that we not take these massive woodpeckers for granted and remain proactive about protecting their habitat and population.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.