BLUEBIRDS ARE MY hot topic this week. A flock has hung around the farm for the better part of a year. Between them and the phoebes, they have noticeably splattered guano all over my navy blue pipe fence panels but that’s fine with me.
One late winter many years ago, I looked out the kitchen window over the sink and saw a flock of bluebirds lined up along the gutter above the garage. They looked spectacular against the white snow in the gutter and on the edge of the roof. Even more picture perfect was the blue of the bluebirds sitting on snow-covered red-berry-laden twigs that I had poked into a cement urn in front of the porch. I snapped a couple dozen pictures through the window and framed one of the photos that showed, even though the photo was poor quality, how beautiful they were.
A Facebook friend has posted bluebird photos and videos over the past few years. She gets great shots of them — two or three at a time — splish-splashing in her birdbath alongside a bronze mermaid. I have always been jealous because, even though I have lots of bluebirds around these days, they never ever use my birdbath. I must have just dirty bluebirds that hang around my place.
Last week I watched the local flock flutter around. They landed on the fences and their other two favorite spots: the peak of the three-story barn, which must provide quite the lookout, and the top edge of the solar array in the field. Although I have not figured out where they are nesting — there was a nice crop of youngsters this summer so nests have to be somewhere nearby — they seem to fly around the horse shed behind the barn. They are so very pretty that you can understand why there is the saying the “bluebird of happiness.”
I finally decided that the hummingbirds have disappeared for the season and I took down my hummingbird feeder that spends the summer on a shepherd’s crook hanger in the raised bed in front of the kitchen window. I moved the pole to the raised bed across the driveway where I put feeders starting at Thanksgiving. And, although I don’t seem to need to do much to attract bluebirds these days (which is a source of envy of a few birding friends), I put out a covered platform feeder and filled it with mealworms. A brilliant male bluebird found the delectables within the hour, sitting on the top of the shepherd’s crook for all to see he had staked his claim. He did let a female in to share his find.
With the hummingbird feeder gone, the ceramic birdbath in front of the kitchen window was wide open with nothing hanging over it. And to my great surprise, I looked out to see two bluebirds using it! They were not as exuberant as the ones in the videos my friend posts on Facebook, but nonetheless they took drinks and paddled around in their new discovery. It is the first time I ever witnessed birds using the birdbath here.
The females are quite elegant in their lighter blue plumage, but the deep blue of the males is simply spectacular. I can’t say I have ever walked out my door and said “Oh, there’s a bluebird singing,” but when they are on the fence panels I can hear them chattering away to each other. Cornell’s All About Birds site mentions that bluebirds typically have a couple of broods per season, that the first brood leave the parents and go out on their own early in the summer but the young from the second brood stay with the parents all winter. So hopefully I will have some chattering bluebirds pooping all over my fence panels all winter.
All About Birds also lists the bluebird food preferences as insects including caterpillars, crickets, grasshoppers but they will also eat berries in the winter and have even occasionally been seen snacking on a salamander, lizard, snake or tree frog. They don’t seem to be interested in seed like sunflower or thistle. They are quite territorial (although not as much as hummingbirds). Luckily, says All About Birds, their population increased a bit between 1966 and 2015, with their biggest threat being the invasive and aggressive European starlings and house sparrows. A bluebird box campaign helped alleviate the threat from the nesting competition.
Another heron sighting
Right after I submitted my recent column on strange great blue heron activity, I got a message from a friend that her sister had also witnessed a heron acting in a way she had never seen before. One landed in their field near their house, walked up to the bird feeder area pecking away, then stopped and posed at which some point he speared his long beak to the ground and came up with a mouse. I have never in my life heard of a heron eating a mouse but there you go … a pandemic, murder hornets, and mouse-eating herons. What’s next?
