Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball made a trip to add the Steller’s Sea-Eagle to her life list. This unidentifiable picture was taken with a 4x zoom from a Pixel 6Pro smart phone pointed in the direction she was told the sea-eagle had landed, far in the top of a pine tree as much as a mile away along the Back River in Georgetown, Maine. If you go, be forewarned how far away the bird (typically) stays from birdwatchers and go prepared with the right equipment. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, Kimball did get a clear view of the bird on its perch using someone’s scope. Great pictures can be seen on the Facebook page “Maine (and Beyond) Steller’s Sea Eagle.”

APPARENTLY THE vagrant Steller’s Sea-Eagle (designated vulnerable in its native arctic range of China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the east coast of Russia) that was seen last year in Alaska, Texas, Massachusetts and Maine, then most of 2022 in New Brunswick and Newfoundland, liked its time in the Bath, Maine, area and returned.

Early in February word went around the Facebook bird community that “Stella,” as they like to call it although no one knows the bird’s sex, had returned. I had tried to see it almost exactly a year ago but was too late. This time I made immediate plans.