LEAVES. THAT IS what New Hampshire is all about. Sure, we have winter skiing and spring maple syrup and summer lake fun, but foliage in the fall is our jam.
The way 2020 is going, the leaves on the trees of New Hampshire could have gone straight from green to brown with no glorious in between and we all would have likely just said “that is so 2020.” But they didn’t.
I was in the Upper Valley area last weekend and the peak had pretty much passed there, although it was still beautiful. Reports show it is a tad beyond peak in the Mount Washington Valley and the North Country. From what I have observed around the Seacoast and the Lakes Region the peak has come in spurts, with some localized spots having already burst with color and others not quite there yet. The drought and then the recent rainstorm (if you were lucky enough to get it in your area) changed the dynamic a bit. But what I managed to see of this year’s foliage was pretty spectacular.
I admit, the fall depresses me. While it is mostly a perfect season with crisp nights, warm days, and no bugs, I experience the leaves falling to the ground with sadness. It is a true marking of passing time — it may or may not be a snowy winter, the summer may or may not be warm, but autumn always brings the falling of leaves. The skeletons of trees provide a stark stage for winter’s upcoming performance. Thankfully spring always swoops in as the dresser of the landscape.
The Harvard Forest website (harvardforest.fas.harvard.edu) has some great information on the lifecycle of the leaf. When green leaves arrive in the spring, they spend their time in the process of photosynthesis, the three requirements of which are sun, water, and carbon dioxide. Chlorophyll captures this energy for use by the tree. As the season goes on, the leaf loses chlorophyll — a loss, according to the Harvard Forest site, that accelerates in the fall. The pigment prominent in a leaf determines what color it will turn as it drains of chlorophyll.
That is as far as I will go with the science before I get in trouble (or may already have … readers can let me know!). But what I find fascinating is that what we humans have turned into a money-making industry called leaf-peeping is ultimately a very orderly and natural process for the trees. And the trees don’t give a hoot about the money because, well, as we all know, money doesn’t grow on trees.
Each year, as the chlorophyll drains from the giant old oaks lining the stone wall between our lawn and the road, those oaks drop all of those leaves onto the lawn. Oaks tend to drop their leaves late in the game — the rustling of crispy oak leaves still attached to the trees is a sound I will always associate with the property I currently live on. The leaves fall on top of the hundreds of acorns the trees have dropped over the few weeks prior. Many times by the time I might get around to those leaves (typically over the long Thanksgiving weekend) it has snowed and the leaves have frozen into the ground making it impossible to rake them. There are so many leaves from these trees it is a daunting task; sometimes before I get the rake out, a few windy days have pushed all of the leaves up against the four-foot tall stone wall. Just a couple years into living here, I determined that it was best for the critters to let those leaves stay tucked up to the base of the rocks for the winter.
And, in fact, according to an article promoting leaving the leaves alone that I read last weekend in The New York Times, my thinking is well-founded. I was assuming chipmunks, moles, voles, and mice using the underground pathway to get from food cache to nest without having to go on top of the snow where it is cold, wet, and they are in plain sight of predators. But apparently beneficial insects and caterpillars also use the leaf litter to winter over and become butterflies and moths in the late spring. The article was suggesting that being less meticulous in the fall cleanup of your yard is good for the natural world. It’s good for me too, giving credence to my excuses for not raking.
I recently discovered a great website called “Owlcation,” a site “created by educators and experts on topics related to education” and created to provide “high-quality, informative-style content.” On it, Andrew Spacey analyzed a poem by New Hampshire’s beloved Robert Frost, called “Gathering Leaves.” The last two lines of the first stanza go:
“ … And bags full of leaves,
Are as light as balloons.”
Which makes me think that maybe leaves are something we should leave out of bags and instead leave spread across the ground.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Emwail her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.