I TOOK A WALK on my favorite beach recently. At the end of the sandy beach is a point, mostly rock with some grass and dirt that has managed to cover it. To get there, one can use a couple of well-worn dirt pathways that start right to the sand’s edge or walk over some beach stones rounded smooth by their ocean tumbling or clamber over larger dark inconsistent-sized rocks near the water’s edge. I always choose the rocks.
If the tide is low enough, which it was that day, these rocks are black but dry. Crossing them, my feet need to do some quick decision-making — which ones are stable, which stable rock with the flattest top best leads to the next stable flat-ish one, that kind of thing. I am amazed by how quickly my feet transmit information to my brain to make the decision about which rock to step on next, or how fast to move along to the next rock before I teeter to the ground.
Walking across them always brings me back to being the kid who spent a lot of days of her childhood on this very beach — it isn’t just a memory that reappears, I can feel it. I very much enjoy it, especially knowing that some day, likely within the next decade if I am lucky enough to still be walking the beach then, I will choose the dirt path instead.
My recent walk across these rocks made me think about how little I actually think about what’s beneath my feet. On any given day we walk on a multitude of surfaces. Typically our day starts with the surfaces in our houses — my feet cross wood floors, throw rugs, ceramic tile, the bumpy slip-resistant floor of fiberglass shower insert, more rugs, a non-ceramic tile, and slate on the porch — hard then soft then soft then hard again, mixing up several surfaces in the first hour of the day before we even get to the outdoors.
The wood floor of the barn is so very different underfoot than the polished (well, once-polished) wood floors of the house. The main aisle is likely original boards from the barn’s birth in 1834 (written on a beam); these boards are wide and rough with big divots in a couple places, a couple of wooden pegs poking up. But with all that roughness, I do not trip around the aisle of the barn — somehow my brain and my feet and neurons coordinate the proprioception that it takes to move on this very different surface.
I typically take my first dog walk in the woods not long after full light. This morning, my feet crossed a colorful path of fallen leaves. It had rained heavily recently and lightly overnight so the fallen leaves — crispy underfoot just a couple days before — were soft and made a swishing sound instead of a crunchy one. It reminded me of the “meme” I saw on Facebook recently that I liked enough to repost — “You know if you don’t rake the leaves they turn into soil, right? They don’t break into your house and drink all your wine or anything.”
This also made me think about how little we really think about where the soil beneath our feet comes from. Those beautiful leaves get ground up by feet, chomped up by insects, pulverized by wind, rain and snow. Eventually they decompose and become dirt.
Grass is often beneath our feet. I don’t know much about grass so I Googled it. On Pennington.com, I learned that “all grasses are in the Poaceae family, which is one of the most abundant plant families on earth. … There are more than 10,000 varieties of plants in the Poaceae family” (1,400 of them in the United States). One of the members of this family is the giant bamboo which can grow up to 151 feet tall. The site also claims that “a 2,500-square-foot lawn produces enough oxygen for a family of four.” But Pennington is a grass seed company, so that information is provided with caution. But grass is everywhere and is an American obsession so it seems like the least we can do is think about it as we walk across it.
Our driveway is dirt. I do think about the driveway a bit because we track a lot of it into the house. I envy those people who are diligent about removing their shoes before they go in their house. I try not to walk in the house with my barn boots on but I am in and out so much during the course of a day — dog walks, horse care, collecting the mail from the mailbox, going to and from the car — that I would have to put time in my calendar for the many removal and putting on shoes.
Concrete sidewalks in cities are made for walking fast. Dirt and leaves and sand and even grass slows you down a little, encouraging you to contemplate your surroundings — perhaps that should include actual surfaces we walk on.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.