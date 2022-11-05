Nature Talks - pic1

Anyone know what kind of mushroom this is? Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball photographed this vibrant fungus on a recent walk and is hoping a reader might be able to identify it.

ONE OF THE DOGS and I headed out on a walk around what we call The Big Loop, a mile-long grassy road around the perimeter of our property. Mango stopped to conduct some business. While I stood at the other end of the 20-foot leash waiting, I noticed something unusually red up ahead on the trail. Tucked in at the edge of a low moss-covered rock under fallen leaves was a fungus the likes of which I had never seen before.

The lobes of the mushroom were shaped sort of like a Venus fly trap plant. Under the folds were lighter gills that gave the appearance of the long lashes at the edge of the carnivorous plant that help it trap its prey. But of course it wasn’t a Venus fly trap, which is not native to northern New England.