ONE OF THE DOGS and I headed out on a walk around what we call The Big Loop, a mile-long grassy road around the perimeter of our property. Mango stopped to conduct some business. While I stood at the other end of the 20-foot leash waiting, I noticed something unusually red up ahead on the trail. Tucked in at the edge of a low moss-covered rock under fallen leaves was a fungus the likes of which I had never seen before.
The lobes of the mushroom were shaped sort of like a Venus fly trap plant. Under the folds were lighter gills that gave the appearance of the long lashes at the edge of the carnivorous plant that help it trap its prey. But of course it wasn’t a Venus fly trap, which is not native to northern New England.
This mushroom’s color rivaled any sunset I have ever seen with deep orange-red fading to warm orange on top with lighter pale orange undersides showing at the point where the fungus’s tops curled up. If it were underwater it could have been a sea anemone, something I first learned about in our elementary school marine science (RAMP) program that took us to the beach to search tide pools.
A lot of the Amanita mushrooms start out growing straight up, their cap folded up like an unneeded patio table umbrella. Some tipping point happens in its growth where the cap unfolds and creates a tabletop for leprechauns or fairies to dance or do whatever happens out there in the forest at night.
This mushroom doesn’t have a stalk so I knew that wasn’t going to happen. In fact, it hasn’t changed much at all in at least a week. I have been trying ever since I found it to identify it but have had no luck. Some things seem close. The closest may be the early stages of the “chicken mushroom.”
Many of you will know that the so-called chicken-of-the-woods mushroom is described as a delicious forest find. While I am not inclined to eat any mushroom I find that isn’t wrapped in plastic on a grocery store shelf, I am definitely not confident of the identity of this mushroom to even give it a name let alone eat it. If anyone one reading this has an inkling of what this mushroom (pictured) is, I would love to know!
Another finding in the unidentified category that I came across last month was a bird. Well, many birds. As I suspect with many of you, I am always cutting it close with being on time to get to work. And it seems like every time I am cutting it super close, nature seals the deal on my being late. I can’t help myself and stop; I’ll just have to make it up at the end of the day.
One thing that often makes me late is a lovely little pond that comes right to the edge of the road. Well, let me rephrase that — the road was built right to the edge of the pond. I always slow down and look in to see what might be happening on the pond. I have seen many pairs of ducks — sometimes two or three pairs together — and water rodents like a beaver or muskrat swimming along. But one morning in October I looked in to find a huge raft of ducks, perhaps as many as 30, a little ways off the shore.
Just beyond the pond is a small turnout. I have found myself many times over the past seven years that I have driven this route suddenly ducking into this parking area, which is what I did that morning. I quietly shut the door to my truck and, in a slow-but-not-sneaky approach that I find helpful in observing wildlife, walked to where I could see the flotilla.
I snapped some pictures with my camera — a Google phone (the Pixel 6 Pro) that I chose specifically because it was proclaimed to have the highest quality phone camera. Once I got a few pictures of the ducks at no magnification, I zoomed in and snapped a few more. I didn’t have my SLR camera (or my binoculars since I had just changed vehicles that week) on me; I figured even if these pictures were not useable in any other way, they would at least allow me to zoom up more and identify what duck I was seeing.
Sadly, they didn’t. The ducks looked like mergansers perhaps gathering to head a little farther south. But then they kind of looked like they could have been cormorants. I keep checking to see if I can see them again but no luck.
I do know that the bird that flew directly across the road in front of me yesterday and slammed itself onto the side of a large tree was most definitely a magnificent pileated woodpecker. Always a welcome site, I at least have that positive ID going for me.