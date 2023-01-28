Nature Talks - pic1

Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball enjoyed watching these ducks, who seemed to be having fun riding the current in the Salmon Falls River outside of Dover. Here half the group has turned and is watching the rest have fun in the quickly moving current. Kimball couldn’t confirm an identification of them.

 Cheryl Kimball

ROUTE 101 FROM Eliot, Maine, into Dover takes one across a bridge with a wide open view. It’s a great place to cruise for water birds, although one needs to be careful to pay attention to staying on the road on the narrow bridge. But the area on either side of the bridge is a haven for great blue herons, cormorants and even bald eagles perched on the trees overhead seeking a good dinner in the moving water.

And the water is almost always moving. The Salmon Falls River is tidal. With perfect timing perhaps putting in an hour before high tide and being back at the ramp on the Maine side of the bridge an hour after the tide shifts, you are rewarded with a lovely slack-tide paddle. If you head in the easterly direction you can float by Vaughn Woods and the beautiful Hamilton House. And see a good number of birds in the meantime.