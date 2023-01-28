Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball enjoyed watching these ducks, who seemed to be having fun riding the current in the Salmon Falls River outside of Dover. Here half the group has turned and is watching the rest have fun in the quickly moving current. Kimball couldn’t confirm an identification of them.
ROUTE 101 FROM Eliot, Maine, into Dover takes one across a bridge with a wide open view. It’s a great place to cruise for water birds, although one needs to be careful to pay attention to staying on the road on the narrow bridge. But the area on either side of the bridge is a haven for great blue herons, cormorants and even bald eagles perched on the trees overhead seeking a good dinner in the moving water.
And the water is almost always moving. The Salmon Falls River is tidal. With perfect timing perhaps putting in an hour before high tide and being back at the ramp on the Maine side of the bridge an hour after the tide shifts, you are rewarded with a lovely slack-tide paddle. If you head in the easterly direction you can float by Vaughn Woods and the beautiful Hamilton House. And see a good number of birds in the meantime.
Despite the lack, until most recently, of true winter weather, kayaking the Salmon Falls in January is not advised. But driving across this bridge is always very rewarding. As I crossed it from Maine into New Hampshire recently, I spotted a group of paddlers (birds not kayakers) on the left side of the bridge. I parked my truck in a pullout and walked back to the bridge, creeping up on the ducks visible through a break in the tree branches right before the bridge guardrail started.
I lifted my binoculars to watch the group — at this point, they were not doing much paddling. The outgoing tide was taking them on a fun ride right down the middle of the channel. I counted around 20 birds. The first ones through the narrower channel where the current was strongest hung out at the end paddling in place to watch their pals come through. They looked like a group of kids at a water park treading water in the lower pool watching their friends come down the waterslide behind them. Then they all gathered and paddled along. They did not seem in any hurry and they were not diving for lunch, they seemed to be just enjoying the experience.
That I remembered my better binoculars was great but I didn’t have my Nikon camera with zoom lens so I took a couple of pictures with my phone. Unfortunately, to enlarge one of the photos enough to be able to see identifying markings meant that any individual duck was too out of focus to confidently identify them. My guess is that they might have been goldeneyes, and if I were to guess even more specifically at least several were first-winter male common goldeneyes, since some of them seemed to have a white ring around their neck which disappears on the mature goldeneye as the lower plumage gets less mottled and more white blending with the white lower part of the neck.
I emphasize that this is just a guess. My guess is either a little educated or perhaps slanted, informed by a great Facebook posting a week or so ago of one of the topnotch Seacoast photographers who constantly gift Facebook viewers with incredible photos of the birds they see. One of these photographers (I am sorry I can’t recall his name) posted pictures of common and Barrow’s goldeneyes that he had seen that weekend. Not only had I never quite thought I might be seeing goldeneyes, but I did not know there were two types let alone the identifying differences! It’s sort of like buying a new vehicle that you never really saw much of on the road before, only to then see them everywhere you look.
The Barrow’s goldeneye is slightly but significantly different in plumage from the common version. The common has a little more rounded top of its head. The adult female Barrow’s has a distinct yellow bill whereas the common’s bill is mostly black. A key difference in the breeding-age male is that the common has white underside with white wings which have narrow black bars. The Barrow’s also has a white underside, but its wings are black with thicker white bars along it. And then, of course, just to make identification incredibly difficult, according to “The Sibley Guide to Birds,” the common and Barrow’s do enjoy each other’s company once in a while to the point of making a hybrid version.
Sibley points to bill shape as a key distinction between the common and the Barrow’s goldeneye: “… Barrow’s has a steeper forehead, shorter and relatively deeper bill, and the nail on the top of the bill is relatively larger and slightly raised. This all contributes to the impression of a shorter and more stubby bill than common. These differences may not be apparent in very young birds, and intermediate shapes are found on adult birds, but most individuals show noticeably different bill shapes.”
I think I am going to have to seek these guys out again and look at little more closely!