ONCE OR TWICE a year I go to the beaver pond nearby and check out what is happening. I am usually looking for and hoping for duck sightings — mergansers, wood ducks, mallards, I’m not fussy. I’ve seen them all there before. But not this morning. Although the pond was blissfully beautiful, there was not a duck in sight.
Once a small flock of Canada geese were in the middle of the beaver pond when my husband and I and our black lab lumbered down the hill to the water’s edge. The geese saw us and instead of being afraid and taking off, they all made a beeline for us. We realized these must be Canada geese who have become accustomed to being fed by humans; seeing humans meant food. Even the dog did not deter them from checking out the possibility. We did not have food and they did not linger but turned around and swam back out to the middle of the pond.
The only living creatures I did see this morning at the beaver pond were a few insects reflected in the sunlight that had just reached above the treetops and was soon to be obscured by a patch of gray clouds. A moth was fluttering around in the reasonably mild morning before things are reportedly about to turn cold. The pond grasses illuminated in the sun’s glow showcased some glittering dampness from rain during the night.
I was surprised and heartened by the amount of water in the pond. I had almost expected that the water level would be very low but the water’s edge — not really a shore, more like here’s land and now here’s water — seemed at an almost normal point. That perhaps had something to do with the recent annual release of water from the nearby lake.
No beavers were in sight, although they too in the past have been curious about people and a dog and come from across the pond to check out what we might be up to. No recent beaver activity was visible in the location where I walked into the pond. Several downed trees were plopped crown first into the water’s edge but they were all shattered at the base like they had just fallen over with help only from waterlogged decay and maybe an extra strong gust of wind. The beaver lodge was still in the same spot, on the far side. To the lodge’s right a few hundred yards away is the dam.
The American beaver (Castor Canadensis) is among the most fascinating creatures that live among us. It is apparently regaining numbers after a long period of heavy trapping for its thick coat. A member of the rodent family, a beaver can reach 60 pounds. They use their huge teeth — coated with hard orange enamel — to fell trees and dam small streams to create ponds that are deep enough to live in through the winter. They then use sticks and trees to build lodges although some build tunnels into river banks and burrow there instead of in lodges. Beavers are herbivores and along with pond lilies and other vegetation, they eat bark and branches, so trees are important to every aspect of a beaver’s life.
If their teeth and tree-felling capabilities weren’t enough, the thing that most distinguishes the beaver is that huge scaly paddle-shaped tail. I have witnessed a beaver signaling its annoyance with my presence with the smack of its tail flat against the water’s surface.
Seeing beaver tracks is typically not needed to identify a beaver in the area. Their tracks can be somewhat unreliable because they are often obscured by either the dragging of its big, heavy, wide tail or a branch. The beaver’s hind feet are considerably larger than the front and are webbed — the back feet track over the front, further contributing to the lack of clarity of beaver tracks.
The beaver lodge is an amazing feat of engineering. Constructed so that the warmth from the live animals helps keep it from freezing in winter, the beavers wisely leave enough opening at the very top to let the moisture escape. But their lodges are not the most remarkable thing about the beaver — even tiny little birds make nests that are a marvel of engineering, beautifully and strongly woven from found materials that seem specially picked for the construction job.
What I saw time and again in my reading about beavers was them being compared to humans in how they significantly alter their environment to create a habitat that suits their needs. Beavers fell trees large and small to create dams that back up the natural flow of water to create the ponds where none existed so that they can live in their intricately built lodges. With this comparison to humans, it’s probably good that we don’t have heavy fur coats that beavers might covet for themselves …
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.