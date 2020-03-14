A REGULAR READER of Nature Talks also corresponds regularly and includes beautiful pictures he has taken of birds and other creatures. During a recent trip to Florida, he sent some pictures of an anhinga, or “snake-bird.” I had never heard of it nor seen one. It made me want to take a quick trip Florida specifically to bird watch.
The snake-bird swims with only its head above water resembling a snake, thus its common name. As I looked at David’s pictures, the bird reminded me of some other bird. The way it holds its head seems to be similar to a cormorant. And although they are side-by-side on a page in my edition (2000, first edition) of “The Sibley Guide to Birds,” the text explains that the anhinga differs “fundamentally” from a cormorant — but the guide does not tell what those differences are. Certainly the way it swims is one of them. The guide does mention that the anhinga is adept at soaring, which is not something one attributes to cormorants.
The anhinga is a long bird, measuring almost 3 feet. And the male is quite striking — its dull tan-colored neck ends abruptly giving way to body feathers that have a black-and-white ladder pattern like many of the smaller woodpeckers. The tail is long and fans out with an angle to the bottom.
I moved on to “The Sibley Guide to Bird Life & Behavior” (2001, first edition). The anhinga gets merely two pages in the 600-page book but there is a lot of good information in those two pages. Some of the highlights that I found interesting are:
• Anhingas are the only North American species of “darters.”
• The oldest remains “have been found in Florida and date from the Pleistocene epoch, more than 1 million years ago.”
• A unique physiological feature is that they have only one carotid artery (most birds and mammals have two, one on each side of the neck).
• The reason it can swim with its head above water is that its plumage becomes saturated faster than other waterbirds.
• They spear fish like herons and other long-billed waterbirds, but the anhinga’s bill “has fine serrations directed inward so slippery fish cannot fall out” and its neck has “a special adaptation between the eighth and ninth cervical vertebrae” that allows it to “retract its long neck into an S shape and thrust it forward like a spear.”
• Like herons, they do what is known as “canopy feeding” — spreading their wings to dupe fish into swimming into a protected shaded area — but anhingas spread their wings under water.
• Like cormorants, anhingas hang their wings out to dry, soaking up the sun. Their wing span is almost 4 feet!
• The anhinga typically likes freshwater habitat, but in Florida it tends to live in brackish or saltwater habitats.
The Cornell Lab website allaboutbirds.org has a few photos that give other interesting perspectives of the anhinga. A side view of one sitting on a post shows how slender they can appear, almost like an Indian runner duck. They nest in trees overhanging the water with stick platforms, similar to a heron’s.
Another great photo on the Cornell site shows an immature female in flight. This picture offers great identification traits. Its magnificent, large wings are straight out to each side, its beautiful tail is straight behind, and its neck is stretched straight out in front. A picture of a nest shows an adult male with fluffy yellow juvenile birds.
Apparently, according to a Wikipedia entry which may or may not be reliable, they are not good for eating — although they can be meaty, they are categorized with other fish-eating birds as not being very tasty. I will let readers decide for themselves whether they want to test that theory.
All sources seem to agree that there are four species of darters in the genus anhinga with one, the Oriental darter, being “near threatened.” And like many animals, anhingas are experiencing some habitat destruction and other stresses caused by we humans, such as pesticide use.
I am grateful to the Nature Talks correspondent for introducing me to this interesting tropical bird!
I received my annual red-winged blackbird call alert from my dear friend Linda. She lives maybe 15 miles south of me and for many years she has called (now texts) with the report of the sighting of the first red-winged at her place. Usually around a week later at my place, I hear that wonderful “kon-ka-reeee” sound so indicative of spring.
It does, in fact, feel very much like spring has landed quite early — maybe that groundhog was right after all. But I have lived in northern New England all but a few years of my life and I am not easily deceived by this “early spring” disguise. There is a high likelihood that we will still have some very cold temperatures in March and the possibility of a large snowstorm well into April.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.