Nature Talks

Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball watched a hen turkey lead her puzzled offspring over a stone wall. The little guys quickly found gaps in the stones to follow her.

 Cheryl Kimball

ONE RECENT Saturday evening I looked out the mudroom door and saw a creamy copper-colored doe staring toward the house. She was maybe 20 feet from the dog yard fence. I said hello out the screened window. She continued to stare. I opened the door and said hello. More staring.

Our yellow Lab, Lucy, and I went out to the dog yard and slowly walked across the yard, curious if she had a fawn with her. No fawn was sighted; the doe just looked at Lucy and I. She didn’t seem frozen in fright but seemed more like she was happy for the company. I chatted with her a bit. Lucy paid no attention and we went back into the house. The doe eventually wandered away. I’ve seen her since munching on the apple tree in the back yard that we long ago abandoned.