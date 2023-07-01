ONE RECENT Saturday evening I looked out the mudroom door and saw a creamy copper-colored doe staring toward the house. She was maybe 20 feet from the dog yard fence. I said hello out the screened window. She continued to stare. I opened the door and said hello. More staring.
Our yellow Lab, Lucy, and I went out to the dog yard and slowly walked across the yard, curious if she had a fawn with her. No fawn was sighted; the doe just looked at Lucy and I. She didn’t seem frozen in fright but seemed more like she was happy for the company. I chatted with her a bit. Lucy paid no attention and we went back into the house. The doe eventually wandered away. I’ve seen her since munching on the apple tree in the back yard that we long ago abandoned.
We regularly hear barred owls in the night. (“Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you?”) One likes to sit on the picnic table in the dog yard — I’ve taken to shining my headlamp in that direction to see if he is there before letting the dogs out after dark. The same evening after seeing the doe in the back yard, a barred owl sounded like it was on the edge of the roof, leaning over and looking into the bedroom window loudly asking for personal chef recommendations. The dogs just snored.
The next morning I was headed out early for a Sunday. Before climbing into the truck, I looked up to see a large animal in the horse pen. But I have no horse. This was a doe. The pen was open toward the back of the barn since a new equine would soon be using it and I had been getting in there to mow and tidy the place up. At the sight of me, she crashed into the steel panel fence a few times (ouch) to try to jump out even though she could have easily exited the way she came in. I headed back into the house to give her a few minutes to make a more graceful escape. When I got to the porch, I turned in time to see her headed across the road.
Later that morning, I just happened to look out the kitchen window in time to see a fawn — probably several weeks old by the size of it — bolt across our dirt driveway, duck under the horse fence, and run down to the corner of the pen. He (my assumption after someone later told me that the little bucklings often disobey mom’s request to stay put for a couple hours while she goes foraging) ducked under the far gate and hung out on the other side. Then he wandered into the tall grass. Note to self: Do not mow the tall grass for a few more weeks.
This was all just the beginning of the wildlife shenanigans around the house. Later that afternoon, our dachshund — who likes to sit at the full-length window of the front storm door and quiver at the sight of chippies and squirrels — started barking. A hen turkey was walking very close to the front doorstep. Following her were four or five poults.
I went out the porch door to see if I could get a picture of them all. By then the hen had jumped onto the top of the stone wall between the end of the house and the road. Her little offspring were trying desperately to jump up onto the stones and follow her. She jumped down onto the roadside. I went to the end of the driveway and scolded her for being a bad mom and suggested she go get her kids. She started slowly walking across the road. One kid got over the wall and scurried after her. The others started popping through gaps in the stones and joined them. I stood at the end of the driveway to make sure they all got safely across the road, which they did.
I headed back down the driveway toward the house and turned one last time to make sure no straggler babies were still trying to cross. That’s when I noticed something large in the middle of the road around 100 feet away. It was a medium-sized snapper. I thought I was never going to get back in the house and back to work. But the snapper was on a mission, likely to get to the pond that was just off the road in the direction she was heading. I didn’t have to wait long for her to get to safety.
The next morning while I was doing some barn work our resident red-tailed hawk sat on a branch high in a pine tree overlooking our pond and scolded and scolded me. Although it had been an exhausting few days of crazy wildlife antics, I love being reminded that I am not the only one who calls this place home.