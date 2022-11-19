ONCE AGAIN, I was later getting to work than I had planned to be. Taking a different route than usual into Wolfeboro to stop and pick something up at a local business, I got distracted by a lovely little spot right off Route 109 almost across from Lake Wentworth State Park called Rye Field Marsh (spelled as one word, Ryefield, everywhere but on the sign at the actual marsh).
According to ebirdhotspots, Rye Field Marsh has a self-guided nature trail which I did not walk that day but put it on my to-do list. The area is described as “a beautiful marsh that feeds into the north end of Lake Wentworth and is a great wildlife viewing area with herons, beaver activity, deer, moose and more.” The marsh is managed by the Wolfeboro Conservation Commission.
On the beautiful 73-degree November day that I stopped, several mallards were enjoying snuffling around with their tail feathers in the air. A few of them closer to the road were not happy with my visit and flew off, which made me feel badly since the warm temperatures could not last and I was disturbing their windfall of summer-like feeding. I suspect most of those ducks just make a leisurely migration to the Seacoast so I think they will make it just fine on the sustenance they had already consumed.
I love to drive around and stumble on these beautiful spaces that are being managed and conserved by both conservation commissions and nonprofit land trusts. Anyone who loves to see birds and other wildlife hopefully are supportive of these groups, both the town-run conservation commissions who need your support from a voting, budgetary and volunteer standpoint to the nonprofit land trusts who need your donations and volunteer work helping preserve these spaces. The birds we enjoy seeing at our feeders depend on conservation of these diverse habitats for life in our region.
Weather being a common denominator for everyone, the discussion you have had with many an acquaintance or stranger lately likely revolves around the first week-and-a-half of November being exceptionally warm. Saturday Nov. 12 registered 73 degrees on my truck thermometer, just as it had the day before when I stopped at Rye Field Marsh.
Ticks seem to be relishing the extended season; I picked a couple of tiny ones off the back of my hand after a short walk with the dogs yesterday, even though it had plummeted to 53 degrees. When I woke up this morning the thermometer outside the kitchen window said 28 and the next 10 days look like it will be the same, with even some snow in a couple of days. I hope the ticks are on notice to stay huddled wherever they huddle for the next four or five months.
The woods have changed considerably in the past couple of weeks. Most of the leaves that are coming down have landed and the trails are deep and crunchy with them.
You have to pay pretty close attention to the fact that hiding under those leaves are roots and rocks that could provide a nice tumble that you really weren’t looking to have. And you are unlikely to be able to sneak up on anything, which is probably helpful at this time of year if you are a deer.
Deer continue to be pretty much all I see on my game camera these days. A few congregate in the evening outside the horse area on the other side of the fence where the grass, much to my horses’ dismay, is lush. I invite the deer to hang around for the next few weeks but they don’t seem to understand. I am not an advocate of feeding them to encourage them to stay put. Yesterday, not at my place, I saw a doe and probably her fawn of this year feeding on the grass on top of a leech field. I noticed a buck standing not far away; when the doe and young deer moved on, the buck followed and I saw that he was lame. There was no blood so I suspect he got struck by a car which unfortunately happens a lot in the area where I saw them.
Recommended reading
Lastly, as the gift buying season begins, I suggest a book for those naturalists on your list. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong is a fascinating exploration of the sensory world that animals experience and humans have yet to fully understand and appreciate. I received this book for my birthday this summer and put it in my to-be-read stack. A recent New York Times review of the book compelled me to pull it out and start reading. It is not a one-sitting kind of book but will be a nice chapter-at-a-time read over the winter.
A quote from the book that resonates for me, a topic that I always find difficult to understand that all people don’t comprehend, is: “Animals are not just stand-ins for humans or fodder for brainstorming sessions,” Yong says. “They have worth in themselves.”