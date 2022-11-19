Nature Talks - pic1

Rye Field Marsh, managed by the Wolfeboro Conservation Commission, feeds into the north end of Lake Wentworth and is home to lots of New Hampshire wildlife.

 Cheryl Kimball

ONCE AGAIN, I was later getting to work than I had planned to be. Taking a different route than usual into Wolfeboro to stop and pick something up at a local business, I got distracted by a lovely little spot right off Route 109 almost across from Lake Wentworth State Park called Rye Field Marsh (spelled as one word, Ryefield, everywhere but on the sign at the actual marsh).

According to ebirdhotspots, Rye Field Marsh has a self-guided nature trail which I did not walk that day but put it on my to-do list. The area is described as “a beautiful marsh that feeds into the north end of Lake Wentworth and is a great wildlife viewing area with herons, beaver activity, deer, moose and more.” The marsh is managed by the Wolfeboro Conservation Commission.