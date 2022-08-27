SOME READERS MAY recall that my column a few weeks ago — an edited encore of a column I did in 2014 about nosegays — was a tribute to my mother, who died in late July. And for readers who have a long memory, in columns past I have told of how my mother was the main impetus for my lifelong enjoyment of bird watching.
Lately I have had the emotionally and physically taxing task of clearing out my mother’s belongings. In the kitchen drawer that houses appliance manuals, (admit it, we all have one) including those of appliances long since disposed of, were three little pamphlets that caught my eye: “Going to Seed: A Manual of Winter Bird Feeding” (prepared for Opus Inc. by Massachusetts Audubon Society); “Wild Bird Feeding Preferences: A Guide to the most attractive bird foods” by the National Wildlife Federation; and “How to Better Attract and Feed Wild Birds,” a “conservation project of SureCrop International.”
My mother clearly used these pamphlets. On the front of one in her lovely cursive handwriting, she notes that on May 19, 1995, she saw two female and three male rose-breasted grosbeaks; on the same day she also saw one female and two male Baltimore orioles; and the next day she saw that prize we all covet, a male indigo bunting, all in her back yard. Written on the front of another one of the pamphlets was: “Evening grosbeak at feeder, October 16, 1993” and “May 24 and 25, 1989 had pheasant in the backyard. It was red, gold, green and blue.”
These notations showed that she was attentive to the local birds long after my exit from my childhood home. In fact, until just a few weeks before she died, she knew the goings on of the local turkey flock.
While my mother’s notations are interesting to me, the pamphlets themselves also have some interesting information. By the late ’80s, the pamphlet from SureCrop was promoting the rewards of bird feeding, including “ … birds are the work horses in your garden by consuming three times their weight each day. So if a bird weighs just 2 ounces it will consume almost 8 pounds of weed seeds and insects in a season — just one bird! Compare this to spraying chemical weed killers or insecticides and you will quickly see how your feeder pays for itself both economically and environmentally.” If only we would learn …
This pamphlet also talks about the “new term being used to describe attracting birds — birdscaping.” It goes on to list things you can do to plan to attract birds to your yard — placing feeders close to trees and shrubs and out of the wind, for example. And they assure those new to bird feeding that “birds are not particularly fussy and a good quality wild bird seed mix will attract a wide range of birds.” Ahem, except my large flock of now-year-round bluebirds who in winter like only high-end mealworms. This little four-panel, two-sided pamphlet covers a lot including project ideas for feeding birds that you can do with kids.
The Massachusetts Audubon pamphlet also covers a lot, and a lot of the same territory. And it has its own environmental message that I appreciate: “There are no ‘nuisance’ birds, just as there are no ‘weeds.’ Whether a bird or plant — or an animal such as a squirrel — is regarded as a ‘nuisance’ falls into the same category as beauty — it exists in the eye of the beholder.” They go on to recommend being a conscientious bird feeder and, for instance, not overfeeding and therefore attracting Norway rats and pigeons to your lawn and therefore your neighborhood.
The “Wild Bird Feeding Preferences” pamphlet (1983) seems to encourage exactly what we still do today, almost 40 years later. The Urban Wildlife Research Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did a study (apparently among the first studies on the kinds of seeds birds like) found that “oil (black) sunflower is the most popular seed with most seed eating birds.” Check. White proso millet was also found to be very popular among lots of birds. The study’s conclusion was that if you provide both of these feeds to wild birds, you will be rewarded with many species. Niger seed, especially for goldfinches, and suet, to attract woodpeckers, were also recommended as part of your mix.
This pamphlet also discusses the importance of the type of feeder to the type of bird — platform, hoppers with perches, etc. — as well as the critical factor of the habitat you create in your yard.
Most of this information serious birders already know. But I found it fascinating that for all that has changed in our world in 40 years, feeding birds is fundamentally the same — as is my enjoyment of watching them. Thanks Mom.