Nature Talks - pic1

Distinctive markings make it easy to see where the rose-breasted grosbeak gets its name.

 Cheryl LeBlanc

SOME READERS MAY recall that my column a few weeks ago — an edited encore of a column I did in 2014 about nosegays — was a tribute to my mother, who died in late July. And for readers who have a long memory, in columns past I have told of how my mother was the main impetus for my lifelong enjoyment of bird watching.

Lately I have had the emotionally and physically taxing task of clearing out my mother’s belongings. In the kitchen drawer that houses appliance manuals, (admit it, we all have one) including those of appliances long since disposed of, were three little pamphlets that caught my eye: “Going to Seed: A Manual of Winter Bird Feeding” (prepared for Opus Inc. by Massachusetts Audubon Society); “Wild Bird Feeding Preferences: A Guide to the most attractive bird foods” by the National Wildlife Federation; and “How to Better Attract and Feed Wild Birds,” a “conservation project of SureCrop International.”