OVER THE COURSE of a recent week, I pecked away at the annual detritus that builds up on the 1,600 square feet of the first floor of our barn. Piles of hay strings hung from a small board sticking out from the wall that seemed to be nailed there for that purpose. A garbage bag of old saddle pads whose stuffing had been decimated over the winter by rodents looking to burrow in it or borrow it for a burrow somewhere else. A stack of small buckets that are used to collect salted sand to toss across the icy driveway, a situation that seems to occur with more frequency every year and requires a taller and taller stack.
Then there is moving the storage. First one friend’s motorcycle then our nephew’s motorcycle get moved out not long after the first warm days of spring. Then our own motorcycle gets moved to its summer home in the garage. Two dog crates that are being saved for the very off chance that a wild animal might need rescuing are relocated, unused — thankfully — for yet another year awaiting their possible purpose. Suddenly the barn is largely cleared out.
You may remember the old TV show “Baywatch.” Memorial Weekend for those of us with horses and goats and sheep and donkeys starts “hay watch.” I check the 10-day forecast every two hours. Is a stretch of sunny dry weather coming up that might mean I get “the call”? Has it been rainy enough for fields to grow long enough that hay could be made?
I typically have my annual hay supply in the barn by the Fourth of July. Last year it was not until August. New England is tough love when it comes to making hay. But last week, I got the call. My load of hay (at least most of my annual supply) was on my hay guy’s trailer in his barn and would be delivered Sunday morning.
The price, like everything these days, was more than last year, which was more than the year before. But you have to feed the livestock and so we just write a bigger check if we have to — but not without good, old-fashioned New England curmudgeonly grumbling.
That said, my hay guys not only don’t care that I am often not home to receive the delivery, they probably prefer it. So I left in the morning with an empty barn (except for an envelope with the big check in it) and came back to a barn full of sweet new hay.
What do hay and domestic horses have to do with the natural world? In my view, quite a lot. While I don’t make hay, I have learned a lot about that process over several decades of being a hay buyer.
I know a bit about grass nutrients; for instance, alfalfa — known outside of North America as lucerne — is a legume (think peas) and used both as a dried hay product and for silage (cut green and fermented) for cows. Legumes have deep roots making them drought and hot/cold tolerant. Alfalfa is often too nutrient rich for backyard horses like mine (read: not much activity) but it can be planted as a cover crop that gets turned over for soil improvement.
But, like the snapping turtles crossing my yard each spring to their ancestral egg-laying grounds and the doe that walks through the field to show off this year’s fawn and the reversal of the barn clean-out to the barn fill-up with the motorcycles back in storage and the buckets full of salted sand, the thing I find most connected to nature about having domestic livestock is that it all precipitates a cycle of events year after year after year. And while some might find that constancy boring, I find it comforting.
One bird that enjoys hay fields that are left to grow longer than is typically good for nutritious hay — of which there are some intentionally being left to do these days — is the bobolink, a relative of the blackbird. In forest-heavy New Hampshire, those hayfields — and intensification of farming practices for those of us who are anxious to have their hay in the barn which can be prime bobolink nesting season — are on the decline and so are the bobolinks. But there are some efforts to rejuvenate their population in New Hampshire and the northeast.
The male bobolink has a black and white body with a patch of yellow along the back of his head to the sides leaving the face all black. A bit larger than a sparrow, they have a lovely song. Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes them as one of the “world’s most impressive songbird migrants” given that they travel some 12,500 miles in their migration to and from South America. That is quite a cycle.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.