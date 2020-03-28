THE SATURDAY afternoon was chilly but the sun was warming the ground nicely. These are the kinds of days this time of year when I don’t know which project to turn to first. I decided to tidy up the dog pen, both inside and out.
As I swept the shed floor on this afternoon on the second weekend in March, I happened to look out toward the field and saw a hump of brown that seemed to expand the top of the hill in the field we had cleared those many years ago more than my eye was remembering.
Anyone who has lived at a place for a long time or seen a certain scene most of their lives knows that experience of being able to notice the slightest thing out of place — a bump in the middle of a tall white pine that most would not even notice but you know is not part of that tree. Sure enough, on closer inspection the bump is a pileated woodpecker or great blue heron. That time you spent as a kid at the dentist doing the “What’s Wrong with This Picture?” in Highlights for Children magazine developed a trait that is very helpful in birdwatching.
I wondered whether the brown hump was a deer on the other side of the crest of the hill. But again, I have come to know over the years that the small herd of deer that like to hang with my horses (now just one horse) do that in the early evening. They appear from the edges of the field and over the crest of the hill like the ball players in the movie “Field of Dreams.” Suddenly they are there. The only time these deer behave differently is when one of them has a fawn in the small grove of white pines at the edge of the hill and the mom trots it out while I am feeding lunch hay to show her baby off.
Suddenly I saw the animal crest the hill. A moose. I have never seen a moose on our property, although I have seen evidence — tracks and scat — and other people have told us they have seen moose in our field, yard, crossing near our pond, etc.
For the first time ever, I was seeing a moose on our property. I ran through the garage into the house to get my camera. As I ran back out through the garage, I tripped on the lip of the floor of the shed at the top of the step and landed face down on the wood floor. My camera was spared any harm, but I could feel the abrasion on the side of my left knee — I seem to have never gotten beyond some level of my 9-year-old self with skinned knees and elbows and poison ivy and face whacked with branches from sleuthing through my childhood woods.
The moose had started to come down the hill. I looked through my zoom lens — she seemed to be very healthy. She clearly was not in any hurry. I walked briskly out the garage door to the front of the barn and watched as she lumbered to the bottom of the hill. She started to walk across the former horse paddock whose fencing I took down last year with the intention of tidying up the horse area and redoing the fencing this spring.
She headed to an area on the other side of our fire pond. Halfway across the horse area, she stopped, turned her head, and stared at my horse. He had ripped up from the area below the barn and was now staring at her too, as far away from her as he could get, which told me he probably had not seen a moose before in his 18 years here either. The stare-down continued for maybe four minutes. Then the moose continued on.
Suddenly it occurred to me that she was going to go out to the lower driveway beyond our pond and cross the road. I ran out the upper main driveway, which is on the crest of a blind hill, and looked for oncoming traffic. One car was coming up from the south; four cars were coming from the north. I stood in the middle of the road on the crest of the hill and jumped up and down waving my arms. The car coming from the south never saw the moose, and pulled into our driveway to see what the commotion was about.
The first of the four cars from the north stopped and rolled down their window.
“A moose is just about to cross the road below our pond,” I explained. And right on cue, the moose sauntered out into the road, headed down the road a bit, and then turned to cross into the neighbor’s yard and mosey on its way.
We all — my husband and I, my horse, the passersby — very much enjoyed the excitement of seeing a moose wander through without a care in the world.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.