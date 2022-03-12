WHEN WE MOVED here in 1993, there were two butternut trees in the immediate yard — one within 20 feet of the southeast corner of the barn and the other around 50 feet away from it at the corner of the small carriage barn. For a couple of years, I would diligently search the ground for butternuts to pick them up before the horses did since the tree near the barn ended up surrounded by the horse paddock.
Then the tree stopped producing. Then it died, succumbing to butternut canker, a fungal disease that is easily spread to the nearby tree through the wind, insects or even rain. According to the Wisconsin Extension Division of Horticulture, “butternut canker affects butternuts throughout their natural range (much of the eastern U.S.) and has killed up to 80% of the butternut trees in some states.” The second tree died as well, and both were cut down.
The next tree to go was even more sad. A sugar maple greeted all who entered the driveway. It was perhaps 50 years old, maybe more since it seemed to have been stunted; we tapped it for sap each spring and it produced well for a while. Its beautiful foliage and the stone wall with granite post at its side made for quintessential New England photo backdrops. But the sap began to dwindle and the tree started to look a little unhealthy. Its dilemma was not illness or disease but three factors working against it:
• Being at the end of the driveway, the sugar maple received a good dose of road salt every winter.
• Being right beside the end of the driveway, the roots were packed down year after year
• Several magnificent oak trees are also along the roadside at the stone wall on either side of the driveway and these oaks began to tower over the maple, depriving it of sunlight.
The sugar maple died and was cut down.
And now we have lost a very large ash tree behind the barn. This tree was either planted or left uncut in the wrong place. If this tree came down — or even parts of it — on its own, it would crush the eastern end of the barn. The tree was severely damaged by the emerald ash borer which slowly did its destruction.
Just a couple years ago we noticed that the tree was leafing out a fraction of the amount it used to. I had always seen woodpeckers in it — not a proliferation, but definitely downys and hairys pecking away on upper branches. Then one day — last year? The year before? — I happened to be walking down toward the back of the barn when a pileated woodpecker slammed into the large trunk not far from the ground and was hammering away. That’s when I realized that the main trunk of the tree had some serious rot or insect infestation.
The emerald ash borer leaves a telltale sign of “blonding” along the bark. That wasn’t seriously noticeable until last year, all along the main (and huge) branches. The insect is not native to North America but was discovered here in 2002 in Michigan. To date, 35 states are known to have the destructive insect. The woodpeckers and other insects apparently don’t eat enough to make a difference in avoiding infestations. There are biological (wasps) and chemical (insecticide) treatments that need either smaller trees or sooner discovery. This tree had now become a hazard. Last fall, we scheduled a day in late winter to have it professionally cut down.
Upon purchasing our property, the back doors of the barn were tar-papered shut. Behind the barn was a tangle of weeds and junk. The following summer before I brought two horses here, we released the doors and cleared the debris and made an open run-in area out of the back of the barn aisle. A photo taken from the open doors in the front of the barn through the open doors in the back all had the ash in its varying leafed glory — green in summer, brilliant yellow in fall — as the backdrop. Those pictures are what will remain of a once-magnificent tree.
That day in late winter came last week. A couple of days before, I walked around the tree with binoculars looking for any possible critter homes—squirrel, owl — that would cause a displacement when the tree came down. I did not see anything evident. We measured it —140 inches in circumference.
The tree service arrived just before I was leaving for work. I had said my goodbyes to the ash tree. When I came home, there it was, in pieces, laying on its side behind the barn. I walked around the back and looked at it more closely. A human had not been that close to the top of that tree in many decades. When I walked out the back door of the barn this morning, the sight was rather shocking.
RIP mighty ash. Thanks for everything — shade, carbon uptake, beautiful foliage, food and home to birds and now firewood for years to come.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.