THE GRAY SQUIRREL population appears to be rebounding after the 2018 ‘Squirrel Apocalypse.’ Many will remember driving the roads of New Hampshire and seeing hundreds of roadkill gray squirrels. Stories started to be reminiscent of the blind “seer” in “O Brother Where Art Thou” (perhaps the best movie ever) who predicted that the escaped convicts would see “a cow on a roof,” when kayakers started seeing squirrels swimming in the middle of lakes.
The resetting of the gray squirrel population was a result of trees producing a banner crop of mast (hard nuts) in the previous couple of years — overproduction is calculating on the part of the tree to be sure all are not eaten but some produce more trees. In 2016 and 2017, squirrels ate incredibly well and thrived. They thrived so well that in 2018, the year of the apocalypse and not as productive of a mast year, they were scrambling to find food and getting killed in the process. An excellent article on New England Today online talks about the squirrel apocalypse in detail at newengland.com/today/living/new-england-environment/the-2018-new-england-squirrel-apocalypse.
If personal observations on my own property hold any weight, gray squirrels are doing fine right now. The large, in fact quite pudgy squirrels ruin the out buildings at our house. The carriage house has large holes chewed right through the wood siding and the squirrels have loved every kind of insulation we’ve used in finishing off the second floor.
And they love our barn, especially now that no barn cats have been in residence for a couple of years. Several years ago they chewed a hole in one of the corner rafters which was repaired. They have rechewed it and they disappear into the hole like they’re being sucked into a vacuum — head, body, fluffy squirming tail — when I come into the barn. If there isn’t a missing window pane to use to come and go, they just create their own exit/entrance.
A year or so ago, I climbed the stairs to the third floor of the barn for the first time in a while. The door had been left partially open. Overhead, using the top edge of the door and the frame of the door opening like they would tree branches in the woods, was a squirrel drey. No squirrels scampered out of it so I don’t know whether it was already abandoned or just not occupied at the time of my visit.
Dreys are, according to the many descriptions I read, sturdy and cozy. Built into crooks of trees typically where limbs meet at the trunk, they are started with a stick foundation. On top of that the squirrels start to build the nesting part of the drey — moss and leaves make it soft. That is further reinforced with another stick or vine exterior work with further fluffing material after that. Several sources I found indicate that there are summer nests where females raise their young. Winter nests are for protection from severe elements where more than one squirrel may cozy up together for warmth.
With the trees bare of leaves, it is a great time of year to spot squirrel dreys. Once you start looking for them, they seem to be everywhere. Apparently squirrels may use more than one drey so even though there are many of their cozy nests in the treetops they might not all be occupied.
Several oak trees on our property had a large mast year last fall with hundreds of acorns littering the ground below them. While the gray squirrel population seems strong, I don’t feel we are headed to another squirrel apocalypse soon. But only nature holds the answer to that.
Bird tidbits
Apparently snowy owls have once again appeared along the Seacoast, if the gorgeous pictures appearing on Facebook are a true sign. I went on a quest a few years back to see one and was rewarded with a beautiful bird on the peak of an unoccupied house. I found it by following my birding/photographer friend Phillip Augusta’s advice (be sure to like his Facebook “birdaday” page, you won’t be disappointed) to look for the people, not the bird, and you will find a snowy owl. I hope people are careful to respect the owl’s space; they are quite sensitive to the attention and curious ornithologists might interrupt their search for food.
Birds have not been prevalent at my feeders. I am seeing lots of dark-eyed juncos, a few titmouses and nuthatches, and a regular cardinal couple in the late afternoon. But woodpeckers are only occasionally at the suet and no one (e.g., bluebirds) have had any interest in the mealworms I put out. Others have mentioned the same thing. With the recent 60-degree temperatures opening up the woods at in least the southern third of the state, I imagine the dearth of birds at my feeders will continue. What are you seeing at your feeders?
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.