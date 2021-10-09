WE ALL GASP and marvel at the largeness of a bald eagle but the great blue heron (Ardea herodias) is a wonder in its own right — so tall! And that wingspan! It doesn’t have the back-from-the-brink story that the bald eagle does; in fact, in many settings the great blue heron looks like it is left over from a period in which everything around it went extinct except the heron itself.
This couldn’t be more true than seeing this bird in some of the venues in which great blue herons have been sighted lately. I saw one walking down the edge of a lawn next to a busy back road in York, Maine, a few weeks ago. Then a neighbor posted on the community Facebook page a picture of a heron walking down the middle of the paved road in front of her house. And just last night I received a message from a friend in Kingston whose husband said he saw what “looked like a crane” walking across the back lawn. Sure enough their security camera had caught it and they could identify it as a great blue heron. What is going on?
To learn more about the great blue heron I turned first to my favorite contemporary ornithologist and bird artist, David Sibley. In his “The Sibley Guide to Birds,” he says: “Our largest and heaviest heron is one of the most vocal, calling frequently in flight. Generally solitary and nocturnal, it hunts fish and other animals while wading slowly in quiet waters.” The heron is listed as having a 72-inch wingspan!
My old Peterson’s “A Field Guide to the Birds” has a checkmark next to the great blue heron but does not note when I first saw one. It does however have a notation that on Aug. 11, 1974, I took a canoe ride from a small cabin I was living in in Eliot, Maine, and saw “approximately 15 g.b. herons closely.”
Another book I occasionally refer to for birding matters is “Birdwatching in New Hampshire” by Eric A. Masterson (University Press of New England, published in 2013) in which he notes many great blue heron spots including the Brookside Wildlife Sanctuary in South Hampton that has a large great blue heron rookery that “is visible from Woodman Road.” Donald and Lillian Stokes, in their “Guide to Bird Behavior, Volume III,” encourage visiting heron colonies “with care and only so long as no disturbance of the birds results.”
Great blue herons are in the midst of seasonal movement throughout the month of October. According to Stokes, “birds in the Northeast move down the coast … . Fall migration occurs mainly during the day but may also occur to some extent at night. The birds migrate singly or in small flocks of from a few to a dozen or more.”
Maybe the herons we are seeing along the roadside or in the middle of the road or in our yards are walking to their next migratory stopover? My first assumption about these strange sightings is that the great blue heron’s habitat is being slowly stolen away and they are wandering far and wide in search of food. But according to the Cornell site All About Birds (allaboutbirds.org), the GBH’s conservation status is “low concern.”
All About Birds notes that, “Great Blue Herons in the northeastern U.S. and southern Canada have benefited from the recovery of beaver populations, which have created a patchwork of swamps and meadows well-suited to foraging and nesting.” That ripple effect in action.
Apparently great blue herons can be frustrating for those with water features in their yards that contain “decorative” fish like koi. The Cornell site full-on admits that their raison d’etre is counter to providing advice to deter great blue herons from such ponds. However, they direct readers to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (rspb.org.uk) where a search of “great blue heron deterrence” brought up numerous articles like “how to stop herons eating pond fish.” This article includes tips on how to make your pond less attractive to herons like making sure there are lots of shrubs at the edges to make herons feel uncomfortable about their ability to see danger while in your pond or even a fountain whose spray of water disrupts the surface making it hard for the herons to see the fish. There is much more information on the RSPB’s site.
Great blue herons visit our little bowl of a fire pond tucked between the “lawn” and some large white pines. A heron must hover like a helicopter to lower itself into the pond. Once there, it looks gigantic. I don’t know what they find to eat there — frogs most likely — but GBHs are welcome in my pond anytime!
Ultimately, I have no idea what is going on with great blue herons walking streets and yards. Cornell’s All About Birds site, a fantastic birding resource that I turn to often, says that, “Great Blue Herons aren’t likely to visit a typical backyard.” They might want to update that part.
.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.