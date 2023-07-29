Fawn

This time of year people everywhere are seeing does followed by their little tag-along fawns.

 Metro Creative Connection

I’M BACK IN the saddle. Late in June I adopted a teenaged horse from an equine rescue in Massachusetts. We have spent the last month getting to know each other; he is a nice guy.

Horses are herd animals and it is not my usual modus operandi to have just one. At some point, I will figure out the best way for him to have interactions with other equines. But right now is not the best time to take on a second horse — the incredibly wet summer up until most recently means hay is going to be scarce and expensive. Even Vermont, where New Hampshire horse owners often turn for hay when necessary, probably lost a large percentage of its hay crop.