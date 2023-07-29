I’M BACK IN the saddle. Late in June I adopted a teenaged horse from an equine rescue in Massachusetts. We have spent the last month getting to know each other; he is a nice guy.
Horses are herd animals and it is not my usual modus operandi to have just one. At some point, I will figure out the best way for him to have interactions with other equines. But right now is not the best time to take on a second horse — the incredibly wet summer up until most recently means hay is going to be scarce and expensive. Even Vermont, where New Hampshire horse owners often turn for hay when necessary, probably lost a large percentage of its hay crop.
My new horse does not seem anxious about being alone, if anything he’s maybe a little bored. I just got the right tack fitted to him in the past few days and will start riding him so that should help with the boredom.
What I have been doing is cleaning up manure. And I have been back in the barn more than in the past eight horseless months. And what that means is I have been having more nature encounters. Which is nice.
The eight months I did not have a horse and did not use the barn on a daily basis meant that nothing much moved or was cleaned. When I finally started tidying up for the barn to store grain and gear for my impending new horse, I noticed a lot of bat guano. Which is a good thing.
Thirty years ago when we first moved to this property, the barn had a large colony of bats. We were a tad frustrated by all the poop so we looked for non-lethal ways to encourage them to leave — bat boxes on trees a few yards from the barn; bright lights in the rafters 24/7. Blaring music. Alcohol-soaked rags. Nobody was leaving except perhaps us when the neighbors decided we were a nuisance. We were even a nuisance to ourselves. So we gave up and accepted that the bats had precluded us by a lot of years and so we were going to have to work around them. We did and we were glad.
I became enchanted with seeing the little bat babies in June clinging to the posts in the barn aisle tick-tick-ticking to signal to their mom where they were. And as soon as day turned to dusk, the adult bats would begin their mosquito foraging. You go everyone, eat all the mosquitoes you can find. Then the white-nose syndrome hit; I don’t know if that was the problem but our large barn colony noticeably dropped in population.
But now they seem to be rebounding. I still have not seen a baby for years but when I turn the lights on to get some hay for a night feeding, bats with large wingspans are careening around the barn. We had had the place tightened up so I opened the middle of three front transom windows so the bats can get in and out easily. I’m happy to be enjoying their presence again.
This morning I cleaned the stall and headed out to the new manure pile I started. (The old one, untouched for months, is nicely composted. I am going to move that into my raised beds before adding any new stuff.) As I wheeled the wheelbarrow down the grassy pathway six turkeys came out of the tall grass, crossed the pathway ahead of me, and headed off down a trail toward the woods. As I crossed where the turkeys had been, a doe bounded off the trail into the woods toward the same direction as the turkeys. First one still-spotted fawn, then another bounded after her. I saw this family cross the road when I was walking the dog the other day and I had wondered if it was the same doe I have seen at our place, although I had only laid eyes on one fawn. Apparently it is and I just hadn’t seen the other yet. With the rain and the tendency to wait well into the summer to mow, the grass at our place has gotten tall and a fawn could go unnoticed pretty easily.
Being outside early in the morning again means I hear that the pileated woodpecker has moved from hammering on its spot on an oak behind our house to a different rotten branch a distance beyond our pond. The resident hawk, a red-tail I think, squeals incessantly from a high perch beyond the pond.
Being without a horse to care for over the past eight months certainly meant less daily work for me to do. But it also meant less observation of the natural world right outside my door, which I had clearly missed.