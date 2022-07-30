My mother passed away last week, having led a very full life of just two weeks shy of 92 years. In tribute to her, I present the following column, a slightly edited encore of a column I wrote in 2014, early in my career writing Nature Talks:
EVERY SPRING throughout my childhood, my mother would regularly collect a little nosegay of wildflowers and place them on the kitchen table. There would be bluets (which she refers to by their colloquial name “pee-a-bed” only she uses the even less polite term for “pee” and giggles every time she says it, even now at 84 years old), star flowers, purple and white violets, and my favorite of the little guys, the fringed gentian with their purple tubular flowers each ending with a clump of white stubble. There was a nosegay on mom’s porch when I recently visited.
I never quite picked up the nosegay habit (“nosegay” defined by Oxford English Dictionary as a “small bunch of flowers, typically one that is sweet-scented”; Wikipedia includes the synonym “tussie-mussie”). Occasionally a small bouquet lands on the porch table but I tend to go in for the bigger, showier flowers that come later in the season — black-eyed Susans, daylilies and irises, sometimes with a touch of non-wild flowers like blue hydrangea.
But on walks on our woods loop, I check on the changing au naturel nosegays. Bluets as well as purple and white violets are abundant along the path itself, not seeming fazed by our footsteps; hundreds carpet the roadway and it would be almost impossible to avoid stepping on them.
I once thought the painted trillium was relegated to one lonely plant at the crest of a slope along the once-narrow trail discovered the spring before a winter logging operation that created our access road. I fiercely protected the area from equipment like skidders and feller-bunchers that cut and grab bouquets of full-grown trees as easily as my mother collects wildflower nosegays.
And while I did save the “lone” plant, once the roadway opened up the forest floor to some extra sunlight a couple dozen more painted trillium plants appeared like long-lost far distant relatives that got news of an inheritance. I also check in late spring on the Jack-in-the-pulpit in a swampy part of the roadway we circumnavigated when the access loop was built.
A friend announced on Facebook a bumper crop of pink lady slippers in her woods a few miles north of me which reminded me to take another little side route in our woods where lady slippers have always been abundant. When we were kids, my neighborhood pals and I once tried transplanting lady slippers near our houses but they didn’t take. We would threaten each other with calling the police for having picked an endangered species. Although this was in Maine and perhaps there still is a warrant for my arrest, in New Hampshire only the large yellow lady slipper, Cypripedium pubescens, is on the rare plant list according to a “Rare Plants of New Hampshire” fact sheet from UNH Cooperative Extension.
Besides through my mother’s nosegays, my own early interest in wildflowers developed when I found an intriguing flower blooming behind my parents’ garage. I checked what wildflower books were available to me (the internet was not even a gleam in Al Gore’s eye at the time but luckily I had a great uncle who recognized and encouraged my interest in nature and gave me field guides for birthday gifts) and identified it as the columbine, found in all six New England states, according to an interesting website called Go Botany from the New England Wild Flower Society (gobotany.newenglandwild.org).
Not only was I empowered by the fact that I was able to identify the flower but I was captivated by the complexity of this little living thing that seemed to suddenly appear near a rock outcropping behind the garage. The columbine’s flower has five spiky petals rising above a bell-shaped bottom that almost covers a clump of yellow nectar-bearing spurs favored by hummingbirds and butterflies. More robust versions can be bought and planted in your garden.
Sometimes I think I should be more eager to explore the rest of the world’s, or at least this country’s, wildflowers, birds, etc. and I have to some degree. But there is something about seeing these old friends year after year that is both fascinating and comforting.
So now, after the loss of my mother, I will likely take over the mantle of the nosegay gatherer. I do not have children so no one will stop by and smile with memories of my nosegay-gathering from their childhood. But that’s OK, I am sure my mother will be smiling from the great beyond at the little habit her daughter inherited. And I will be smiling too.