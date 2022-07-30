Nature Talks - pic1

Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball collected this midsummer nosegay of Queen Anne’s lace, chicory and black-eyed Susans, her mother’s favorite flower, in memory of her mom, who passed away recently.

My mother passed away last week, having led a very full life of just two weeks shy of 92 years. In tribute to her, I present the following column, a slightly edited encore of a column I wrote in 2014, early in my career writing Nature Talks:

EVERY SPRING throughout my childhood, my mother would regularly collect a little nosegay of wildflowers and place them on the kitchen table. There would be bluets (which she refers to by their colloquial name “pee-a-bed” only she uses the even less polite term for “pee” and giggles every time she says it, even now at 84 years old), star flowers, purple and white violets, and my favorite of the little guys, the fringed gentian with their purple tubular flowers each ending with a clump of white stubble. There was a nosegay on mom’s porch when I recently visited.