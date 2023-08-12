Nature Talks - pic1

One of Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball’s favorite dragonflies is the common blue skimmer. This image clearly shows how the dragonfly’s head consists almost entirely of eyes.

 DAVID KARAM

WE ARE COMING into the season where bald-faced hornets build those giant paper-like nests that often hang from branches and those nests are getting huge. They can be aggressive so if it is along a path you need to use to get from here to there, perhaps eliminating it is valid. But UNH Cooperative Extension advises: “…eliminate only those wasp colonies that really present a threat. Wasps and hornets are valuable predators of insects, so we shouldn’t indiscriminately wipe them out. If a wasp colony is in an area where you can simply avoid it, do so.”

Several species of bees native to New Hampshire build nests in the ground. They can be particularly annoyed if you happen to step on that nest. Horseback riders out on the trail learn that it is best to be the first in line if your horse steps on a ground bee nest — that first rider stirs them up is often not even aware, leaving the remaining riders to get the brunt of the angry bees!! If you find a ground bee nest that is in an area you can avoid, find a way to mark it so others will steer clear of it as well.