WE ARE COMING into the season where bald-faced hornets build those giant paper-like nests that often hang from branches and those nests are getting huge. They can be aggressive so if it is along a path you need to use to get from here to there, perhaps eliminating it is valid. But UNH Cooperative Extension advises: “…eliminate only those wasp colonies that really present a threat. Wasps and hornets are valuable predators of insects, so we shouldn’t indiscriminately wipe them out. If a wasp colony is in an area where you can simply avoid it, do so.”
Several species of bees native to New Hampshire build nests in the ground. They can be particularly annoyed if you happen to step on that nest. Horseback riders out on the trail learn that it is best to be the first in line if your horse steps on a ground bee nest — that first rider stirs them up is often not even aware, leaving the remaining riders to get the brunt of the angry bees!! If you find a ground bee nest that is in an area you can avoid, find a way to mark it so others will steer clear of it as well.
The insect that I find most troublesome at this time of year is the deer fly. These clingy, swarming flies are not just excessively annoying to have flying around your head but they bite hard. They love the large warm carbon-dioxide-and-heat-producing body of a horse riding through the woods and surround horse and rider almost instantly. One of my previous horses used to start to drop his shoulder to literally throw himself on the ground (with me on board), the deer flies tormented him so much. Some people use sticky tape to catch them but any living animal sticking to a tape seems cruel to me. I just stay out of the woods or do not ride for a while.
On the Seacoast, the infamous “green head” is the equivalent of the deer fly, except they are more stealthy. Growing up near several beaches, green heads remind me of childhood. They sneak in, land someplace on your body that you can’t see and suddenly you are in agony as they take a hunk of your flesh.
But if we get away from the biting, annoying insects, there are the beautiful flying insects. Like fireflies. I think of fireflies as a late summer phenomenon. But they seemed to have appeared early this year. I saw the first one in the dog yard back in June. One advantage of having horses in the barn is that it can often mean being outside after dark and seeing things like fireflies sparkling in the night.
But perhaps my favorite flying insect is the dragonfly, scientific name Anisoptera in the order Odonata. Dragonflies live from a week to almost two months. Smithsonian magazine’s website offers some interesting facts about dragon flies:
“Dragonflies were some of the first winged insects to evolve, some 300 million years ago.” Fossils have shown that some of them had wingspans of up to two feet, theorized to be because of high oxygen levels of the era!
There are over 5,000 known species of dragonflies.
Their order, Odonata, refers to the dragonfly’s serrated teeth.
Dragonfly larva are aquatic; the larval stage can last for as much as two years.
They only eat (lots of mosquitoes!) while flying, which means they are agile and expert fliers.
The “head” of a dragonfly is almost all eyeballs.
Their “swarm” behavior is being studied by Dragonfly Swarm Project (you can report a swarm at thedragonflywoman.com).
The “skimmer” family of dragonflies has more than 100 species in North America. One species of skimmer that I have seen frequently are large (known as king skimmers) and have large bright white patches on their delicate lacy wings. These dragonflies are so conspicuous that the other day I saw the white spots of two hovering near a swampy area on the side of the road from my vehicle.
An interesting fact from the University of Wisconsin/Milwaukee website on “Confusing Summer Dragonflies” is that while most dragonflies have “ovipositors” (that long tail-like protrusion that deposits eggs into a cavity or the water), the female skimmer has to basically rub the eggs from her abdomen by smacking the tip of her tail end on the water’s surface. “Males generally ‘hover-guard’ while their ladies are thus engaged,” says the UWM website.
To walk outside and see a small swarm of dragonflies silently and adeptly zig and zag and hover and dart around each other crisscrossing the lawn on a summer evening is a sight that makes one believe that magic has not left the world after all.