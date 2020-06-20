MY NATURE TALKS friend, Carolyn, sent me an email telling about a great bird sighting trip she and her husband took recently along the New Hampshire shore. They saw a lesser yellowlegs, snowy egret, a common tern and even a killdeer and a tree swallow sitting on a bird house in the marsh. This inspired me to do a little intentional bird watching the next time I was at the Seacoast.
Finding myself with some time in between other activities and appointments recently, I did just that. The Wiggly Bridge in York, Maine, is about four miles from where I grew up. I don’t recall ever having walked across it until recently. As I drove along Route 103 where the marsh meets the road, I scanned each side for the great blue herons and egrets I usually see there. Nothing. It was an outgoing tide so I thought maybe I would see a few on my way back when the water level would be even lower.
The Old York Historical Society (oldyork.org/historic-buildings-and-properties) that now owns the Steedman Woods property on the other side of the Wiggly Bridge, has done an amazing job of making this a destination point. You walk across what is one of the smallest suspension bridges in the United States — some say the smallest in the world — nicely renovated in 2018 and stroll through easy trails in a lovely forest bounded on one side by the York River and the other by an old tide mill pond. There is also a relatively new boardwalk going under Route 103 that apparently takes you along the shore as far as the Cliff House. I did not have a lot of time so I just walked across the bridge and did a small loop around the conserved woodland, named after the man who gave it to Old York Historical Society in 1978 “to be kept forever wild,” according to the Old York website.
I stuck to the outer trails and still did not see a bird. As I walked back on the York River side I could see that it was truly low tide. Despite the continued lack of birds (that I could see, or even hear), it was such a beautiful sunny cool day with the sea air so refreshing it didn’t matter.
I turned around and headed back south on Route 103 and pulled my truck off on the shoulder to walk along the roadside and see if anything had appeared in the marshes along the road. Nothing. Total Murphy’s Law — I drive this road several times a year and see tons of shore birds although I rarely have time to get out or even stop to take pictures. When I go intentionally looking for them, they are nowhere to be found.
Crossing the road I looked carefully at the pole with the platform on top hosting an osprey nest but I saw no birds in it. Then I saw a flash of wings low in the marsh. A swallow of some kind was flitting all across the marsh just above the grasses surely catching insects as it flew. I thought it strange to see a swallow along the marsh. But then I remembered that email friend Carolyn had mentioned seeing a tree swallow on her shoreline excursion. So I took a million pictures of it in flight to see if I could get a decent enough picture to identify which swallow it is. I could see an occasional flash of white which made me think it was a tree swallow but it did not appear to have that turquoise back feathering that a tree swallow has. That could be just the light, I thought.
When I looked at my million pictures (ok, maybe 36) on my computer, there was only one that seemed clear enough to zoom in on. And while it didn’t remain sharply focused when I cropped it, it was a good one because it had great identifying marks of a line of white spots across the bottom of its tail visible when in flight.
I Googled “shore bird with white spots along its tail” and first came up with the scissor-tailed kite. A new bird for me! Don’t I wish. What also came up was a barn swallow, which is clearly what I saw. A little disappointing since it is always nice to see a new-to-you bird. However, the most disappointing thing was that I have seen a lot of barn swallows over the years on my own property and never did I notice that they had a line of white dots across their tails. And I’ve always considered myself so observant. Maybe this falls in the category of seeing something so often that you miss the details. If I am going to get better at identifying birds, I’ll have to work on that.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.