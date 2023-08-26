Nature Talks - pic1

Nature Talks author Cheryl Kimball spotted this colorful contraption on a walk along a country road. She refers to them as “leaf balls” – made by a wasp from a leaf called “oak galls.”

MY CHIROPRACTOR recently told me that the best thing to do to maintain a lifetime of moving is to keep moving. And the best way to do that is to walk. I think another great thing for mobility is horseback riding (therapeutic riding centers exist for a reason) so I decided on the days I don’t ride I will walk. Today I walked from my home to the lake around the corner and back.

I can walk briskly if I don’t bring a dog along. There are a LOT of sniffs along the side of the road and the dogs want to stop often. I find that I too get distracted, but my distractions are of the visual variety. Today I saw a few interesting things.