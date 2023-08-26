MY CHIROPRACTOR recently told me that the best thing to do to maintain a lifetime of moving is to keep moving. And the best way to do that is to walk. I think another great thing for mobility is horseback riding (therapeutic riding centers exist for a reason) so I decided on the days I don’t ride I will walk. Today I walked from my home to the lake around the corner and back.
I can walk briskly if I don’t bring a dog along. There are a LOT of sniffs along the side of the road and the dogs want to stop often. I find that I too get distracted, but my distractions are of the visual variety. Today I saw a few interesting things.
One thing I was surprised to see was mushrooms. I saw a lot on my horseback ride through the woods a couple days ago. That is to be expected, seeing mushrooms in relatively undisturbed woods. But mushrooms on the sides of the roads is a bit surprising.
These mushrooms are very close to the pavement and absorb the impact of winter road salt, bicycles, the road crew trimming growth and repairing washed-out shoulders. Cars driving by spew up debris and exhaust. The heat of the pavement simply from the sun let alone the heat caused by rubber tires speeding by at 35mph should have some negative impact on them. And maybe it does. I didn’t take the mushrooms and bring them into the woods and compare them to those in the less-disturbed environment. But the fact that they were there chugging away at being mushrooms was inspiring.
Another plant life that seems to thrive are some plants we might call weeds. One in particular is poison ivy. The stretches of very healthy-looking poison ivy are one of the reasons I don’t walk a dog on our country road — there are lots of “blind hills” on this road. To get out of the way with a dog for cars passing by might easily put me in the middle of a large patch of poison ivy. And I would be miserable for months. The dogs were walked in the woods earlier in the morning.
Another weed that was in a hedge-like swath in one section of my walk was jewelweed, impatiens capensis. Also called “spotted touch-me-not,” “orange jewelweed,” “spotted jewelweed” and “orange balsam,” gardenerspath.com says it is “ … typically found in gullies or ditches” which is exactly where I found it.
Unfortunately it is hard to walk on the roadsides perhaps anywhere in our country (maybe the world) without seeing litter. Many years ago (25 or so) while driving from our temporary home in Wisconsin for a holiday visit to New England, we were cruising at the end of two full days of driving listening to NPR when a holiday sketch by up-and-coming humorist David Sedaris came on. We laughed until we cried and were grateful for the lift for the very end of a tedious trip. I followed his career a bit although I am the first to admit that sometimes his humor is just too, shall I say, juvenile for me.
But one thing that fascinates me about Sedaris is that he walks miles and miles almost every day and has for years. And while he walks he picks up roadside litter. He has become almost as famous for this as his writing. Sedaris inspired me to get a garbage bag and walk back in one section of road and pick up litter. I can’t decide if this is a good thing or whether it is enabling—“no worries, throw all your crap out, I’ll pick it up for you!” I decided no trash on the side of the road is the better thing, no matter how that happens.
Two other more positive things caught my eye as I walked. One was a little orange salamander, a “red eft” in the road. It did not seem squished but it wasn’t moving. I picked it up by the very tip of its tail and it still didn’t move but it held its body in that buoyant way that suggested it was still alive. I gently put it down on the side of the road. It didn’t scurry away but it did seem to be alive. I left feeling I gave it the best chance I could.
The other was what I call a “leaf ball” — those round balls made by a wasp from a leaf called “oak galls.” I have seen many green ones, they drop from the trees in the fall usually after the adult wasp has emerged. This one, however, was mottled red like it was made from a turning maple leaf although only oaks were in the area of where it had dropped.
Amazing things are on the side of the road if you can safely shift your eyes from where you are walking!