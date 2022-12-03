MY BELOVED HORSE died on Thanksgiving morning. A week before if anyone had asked I would have said he was a very healthy 21-year-old horse. And then in 24 hours he colicked and died, probably of a fatty tumor strangulating his intestines. The horse digestive system was, as they say, designed by committee.
In the eight years I have written this column every other week, readers have occasionally emailed me, when I wrote about my horses (I had three when I started writing Nature Talks), that they wanted to hear about nature not about horses. My column today is about how taking care of horses, or any livestock, is about nothing if not nature.
First, the most very basic thing is that when you care for barn animals, you likely get up pretty early in the morning. I would not have seen hundreds of sunrises if it had not been for getting out to the barn and feeding to leave time to get ready for work. And I probably would not have seen many unbelievably huge full moons or gorgeous slivers of crescent moons and everything in between if I hadn’t gone to the barn well after dark each night. Which is something tending livestock does — it gets you outside several times during the day no matter what the temperature.
Barns themselves are nature havens. I have learned more about bats from the colony that lives in the rafters of our three-story barn than I ever would have otherwise. Instead of being afraid of them, I welcome their presence. I see them flitting around eating mosquitoes in the evening, hear them chattering at me from the rafters or hear the June babies make the tick-tick-tick sound to alert their mothers of where they are.
Porcupines live under our barn and likely have for most of the time since it was built in, it says on one rafter, 1834. I now know quite a lot about porcupines. I have plucked quills out of horse noses and fetlocks, getting educated early on that porcupines don’t “throw quills”; those quills in a horse’s nose or fetlock got there because the inquisitive horse checked the porcupine out.
I suppose it’s hard to say never, but it is highly unlikely a porcupine would be aggressive and go after a horse; their quills passively do their battle for them. A young porcupine once sat on a rafter and watched me feed for several weeks. And through wanting to know more about him I learned that young porcupines are called “porcupettes,” that they are born with soft quills that harden pretty quickly after birth. And I learned that they are adorable.
Nature Talks readers like to hear mostly about birds, I have also learned. And I don’t blame you, birds are a big deal to me, too. Feeding horses has added to my birding in countless ways. After feeding in the morning, especially in spring, I often sit in a chair near the barn with a pair of binoculars and see early-rising birds I would otherwise miss if I were in the house doing dishes or still in bed — warblers migrating back in the spring, pileated woodpeckers in the tree next to the barn.
Because a barn was one of my requirements in looking for a place to buy almost three decades ago, I share my spring mornings with barn swallows flying in and out building beautiful nests in the rafters. And I very much enjoy the chittering of the baby swallows as the brood hangs over the nest, each entreating their adult provider to give them that food, not their brother or sister beside them.
Without horse care on my to-do list, I might never have had an eight-month love affair with a pigeon. Rocky, as I came to call this rock pigeon, arrived one August morning looking longingly at the 50-gallon horse water tub, whose waterline was too low for him to bend and drink from. He apparently appreciated my kindness of filling the tub to the brim (while he watched from the top of the horse shed) so he could get a drink and hung around becoming comfortable enough to eat from my hand and sit on my head.
Feeding hay means birds like sparrows and juncos hang around and eat the seeds left behind. Many of the blow-down bird nests I find on the property are carefully woven with fine horse mane and tail hair.
Lastly, the horses provide an early warning system for things going on in the field and surroundings. If we are at the “breakfast bar” at the kitchen window and heads pop up from eating hay, we know something is going on. Many times it is a flock of turkeys. Once it was a moose which caused my horse’s eyes to nearly bug out of his head. I will miss a lot of nature observations while my barn is empty of horses.