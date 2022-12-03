Nature Talks - pic1

Horse hair was one of the building materials used to create this fallen nest.

 Cheryl Kimball

MY BELOVED HORSE died on Thanksgiving morning. A week before if anyone had asked I would have said he was a very healthy 21-year-old horse. And then in 24 hours he colicked and died, probably of a fatty tumor strangulating his intestines. The horse digestive system was, as they say, designed by committee.

In the eight years I have written this column every other week, readers have occasionally emailed me, when I wrote about my horses (I had three when I started writing Nature Talks), that they wanted to hear about nature not about horses. My column today is about how taking care of horses, or any livestock, is about nothing if not nature.