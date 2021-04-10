WHEN THINKING of animal tracks, I am always focused on those pawprints in the snow or mud. Bobcat? Coyote or domestic dog? Turkey tracks are pretty evident. Bear are usually evident too, and can be further identified when they are found in the snow around a bird feeding station in late spring.
But a recent trip to the beach and a subsequent Facebook posting of a photo a friend took while she was at the beach reminded me that all animals leave tracks. And that not all animals leave tracks in the woods.
A long time ago I went to the beach with my dog and took a photo of a group of footprints all together — my own, my dog’s, seagull, and deer tracks. I hadn’t really thought about deer being on the beach, but why not? This beach abuts the marsh then woods with sparse housing. There’s no reason that deer shouldn’t hang out there, especially in winter when the beach is much easier to walk on than through deep snow in the woods.
This last time I took a walk across my favorite beach it was low tide. It always amazes me that the tide allows us to, twice a day if we choose, walk on the bottom of the ocean. I stopped at a rock that was mostly buried in the sand. There was an indentation on one side of it where the outgoing tide swept away sand and left a mini-tidepool. Clumped on that rock on one side were dozens of periwinkles. What did they do for six hours, I wondered. Just sit there and hope that they don’t dry out before the tide comes back in? I took a picture since that’s what we do now that we have high-quality phone cameras in our pockets at almost all times.
A few days later my friend posted a few pictures from her walk that day on the same beach. One of those pictures was of a veritable complex of highways of thin trails indented in the sand from the high tide mark to the water line at low tide. Some periwinkles, I realized, must “walk” back to the ocean. I guess …
The online Britannica describes periwinkles as “any small marine snail belonging to the family Littorinidae (class Gastropoda, phylum Mollusca).” Periwinkles are herbivorous. There are around 80 species in the world. Littorina littorea is the largest, most common, and most widespread of northern species.
The periwinkle has a “turbinate” (spiral) shell “that readily withstands the buffeting of waves.” They were actually introduced to North America, Britannica says, “at Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 1857” and since have spread south as far as Maryland. (That seems questionable. Have any full or seasonal Floridians seen periwinkles on the beaches in Florida?) Despite the fact that they are not native, periwinkles are very common to the rocky New England shores.
Periwinkles have gills so they can take oxygen out of water but they can also survive using anaerobic metabolism. If that isn’t amazing enough, this tiny creature also has a lung-like organ that allows it to breathe air directly (archive.bigelow.org).
They live in the intertidal space so they are equipped for those waterless gaps. Their anatomy also includes something called an operculum — that little hard flap on the end of the “foot” that closes the opening for some protection of their more vulnerable soft structure from predators. This ability to enclose itself also helps retain moisture for breathing during low tide and, according to a website I found called Seashore to Forest Floor, to help prevent dessication.
Antennae on stalks not only find food (mostly algae) but also feel around for something to stick onto and excrete a mucous that hardens to the rock or wharf piling, helping it to ride out low tide. A rough tongue-like structure called a radula is used to scrape algae off rocks. The Bigelow Laboratory site, on their Maine InterTidal Zone Investigate page, says that the periwinkle’s radula “looks a lot like a chainsaw blade and moves in a similar fashion.” Over great periods of time, it can actually cause erosion of the rock that periwinkles cling to.
These little shell-covered creatures are an important food source for shore birds, especially ducks. Crabs also snack on them. They are also edible to humans that have a lot of patience. I have had escargot several times but the snails used for those are much larger. And to be honest, the snail itself tastes fine but let’s be truthful, we’re really in it for the delicious garlic butter so maybe periwinkles aren’t the way to go for that.
Even if all you do is look at them occasionally at low tide, periwinkles turn out to be a very interesting animal.
Cheryl Kimball is a freelance writer who lives north of Rochester. Email her at naturetalksck@gmail.com.